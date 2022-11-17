If you’re one of those people who’ve felt the brunt of eclipse season, then the next lunation may be a breath of fresh air. Arriving on Nov. 23, la Luna ingresses into Sagittarius, which encourages us to feed our minds and soul. While there’s usually a select few who tend to get hit heavily during the new and full moon cycles, the jovial fire sign is sprinkling a bit of its Jupiterian luck to us all — including the zodiac signs most affected by the November 2022 new moon.

New moons are basically a fresh start in astrology. They prompt a time to slow down, rest, and organize our lives over the coming weeks. But with Sagittarius taking over this lunation, you might be nudged out of your comfort zone and forced to take more risks.

“The new moon in Sagittarius occurs just five minutes before Jupiter stations direct in Pisces and it arrives like a tidal wave of gratitude and hope for the future,” Erin River Sunday, resident astrologer for Birthdate Co. tells Bustle. “We’re all going to be feeling much more optimistic than we have all month, and possibly overwhelmed with emotion.”

This lunation could be great for carving out your next big project or experimenting with new ideas, but Mars retrograde is throwing a wrench in many of our plans — even more so if you’re being heavily impacted by this lunar event. But even in that case, it’s a magical time to open your heart, expand your knowledge, and focus on your spiritual wellness.

Keep reading to learn if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the November 2022 new moon. And if you are, thank your lucky stars.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Are you in good company, Gemini? With this new moon spotlighting your partnership sector, you may be having important revelations about your relationship or implementing new boundaries with your partner. On the other hand, a new love interest could take you on a spontaneous ride. “Because of the current Mars retrograde in Gemini, our twin-sign friends could use a dose of good luck,” explains Sunday, “and this lunation will bring them just that! One-on-one partnerships might be a particular sweet spot for Gemini around this new moon.”

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Prepare to feel a tad nostalgic as the new moon inspires you to focus on your home life, Virgo. You’ve been in your head all Scorpio season long, so now’s a good time to shift to domestic responsibilities and take things slowly. “Analytical Virgos aren’t always known for letting loose, but this new moon will give them space to relax before the craziness of the holidays officially ensues,” Sunday says. “Extra expanse will likely be felt around the home and with loved ones.”

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’re feeling total main character energy right now, Sagittarius — soak it all up! However, remember that your words and actions hold weight, so when you speak your mind, be cautious of how it might be received. “Landing in the archer’s home sign, this beautiful new moon might usher in a makeover or shopping spree,” explains Sunday. “All eyes are on Sagittarius people now, so they should celebrate how they’re showing up in the world and others will gladly join the party.”

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The new moon is giving major CEO feels right now, Pisces. This lunation is inspiring you to take initiative in your career and expand your network. Ask yourself how you want to be perceived and use the Jupiterian power of this new moon to help you achieve it. “The ruler of this new moon, Jupiter, is still sitting pretty in Pisces and will give all Pisceans a reason to luxuriate in the beauty of life. Care should be taken to not get too lost at sea though because boundaries could be especially hard to come by,” explains Sunday. “That said, office life might feel especially sweet around this lunation — work should feel full of purpose and ease.”

Expert:

Erin River Sunday, resident astrologer for Birthdate Co.