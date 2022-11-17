If you’re one of those people who’ve felt the brunt of eclipse season, then the next lunation may be a breath of fresh air. Arriving on Nov. 23, la Luna ingresses into Sagittarius, which encourages us to feed our minds and soul. While there’s usually a select few who tend to get hit heavily during the new and full moon cycles, the jovial fire sign is sprinkling a bit of its Jupiterian luck to us all — including the zodiac signs most affected by the November 2022 new moon.
New moons are basically a fresh start in astrology. They prompt a time to slow down, rest, and organize our lives over the coming weeks. But with Sagittarius taking over this lunation, you might be nudged out of your comfort zone and forced to take more risks.
“The new moon in Sagittarius occurs just five minutes before Jupiter stations direct in Pisces and it arrives like a tidal wave of gratitude and hope for the future,” Erin River Sunday, resident astrologer for Birthdate Co. tells Bustle. “We’re all going to be feeling much more optimistic than we have all month, and possibly overwhelmed with emotion.”
This lunation could be great for carving out your next big project or experimenting with new ideas, but Mars retrograde is throwing a wrench in many of our plans — even more so if you’re being heavily impacted by this lunar event. But even in that case, it’s a magical time to open your heart, expand your knowledge, and focus on your spiritual wellness.
Keep reading to learn if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the November 2022 new moon. And if you are, thank your lucky stars.