The Spiritual Meaning Of November's "Beaver Moon," Explained

With the tumultuous energy of eclipse season behind us, we can finally get back to their regularly scheduled lunar rituals (candle magic, anyone?). And you’ll want to take full advantage of the next lunation’s powerful vibe when the Nov. 30, 2023 Beaver Moon arrives in assertive Scorpio at 4:16 a.m. ET (1:16 a.m. PT). During this new moon, the sexy water sign guides our hearts to pursue our deepest passions.

Appearing approximately every 29.5 days, new moons symbolize fresh starts. They’re a reminder to rest and make plans, and they’re a particularly potent time for manifestation.

Scorpio is symbolized by power and transformation; it represents our need to let go of whatever’s holding us back. “Scorpio in our charts shows where we are covert and strategic with our actions, and stubborn, resilient, loyal, and passionate,” says astrologer Tamerri Ater.

If you’re resistant toward letting go of baggage, pay attention. Lunar drama is inevitable right now, so knowing the spiritual meaning of the November 2023 new moon is essential.

The November New Moon’s Spiritual Meaning

In astrology, new moons bring about change. They’re a chance for us to rest and plant seeds for our dreams to come true, using the power of manifestation. Typically, when the new moon travels through a water sign, we’re prompted to assess our emotions in quiet solitude. But because Scorpio shows us what we need to release, we may cling extra tight onto things we know we shouldn’t.

What’s more, the moon is debilitated in Scorpio, which means they’re 180 degrees apart. “Debilitated [celestial bodies] are similar to a foreigner being uncomfortable away from home,” Ater says. “Repressed emotions may surface, forcing us to take a look at what’s not fulfilling our soul.”

In modern astrology, Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet of destruction and transformation; in traditional astrology, it’s ruled by Mars, the planet of aggression, so prepare to see tensions rise. “When a new moon occurs in Scorpio, pent-up emotions can explode and we can sever ties to things that are emotionally toxic,” Ater says. “This includes people, situations, and even our own bad habits.”

With the new moon in the sign of the scorpion, we may face both stagnation and upheaval.

Working With This New Moon’s Energy

But it’s not all doom and gloom! Scorpio rules power and desire, fueling us with the motivation to achieve our goals. This lunation is a great time for planning steps forward whether you’re hoping to boost your bank accounts or stick to a workout routine.

With this sign’s combative energy hanging in the air, though, you should choose your battles carefully. “This is a time to work on things you know you need to get rid of,” Ater says.

Two things will make this more feasible: Venus is in Libra, encouraging us to lean into being a team player. The south node (the point that marks our karma and past) is also in Libra, revealing which patterns in your relationships are no longer working.

Ultimately, this lunation prompts us to dig deep within ourselves, uncover what’s no longer serving us, and make room for growth.

“This is a great time to journal, take a spiritually soothing bath, or recommit to therapy,” Ater says. “Be cool and we’ll all ride this wave to healing past traumas together.”

Expert:

Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of wellness brand Gift of the Nile