The Astrological Reason You'll Feel Super Tense Next Week

The month of October starts off with a bang, as the annual harvest moon takes place on Thursday, October 1, and it's here to light up our inner-fires — and maybe start a little drama, too. The October 2020 full harvest moon is the first of two full moons taking place in October that will book-end the month with cosmic intensity, and this one falls in the headstrong and zealous sign of Aries. Everyone will feel the tension and passion of this luminary, but the October 2020 full harvest moon will affect each zodiac sign in a unique way.

Aries is the cardinal fire sign that rules over our assertive self-interests, and the full moon here will be in direct opposition to the sun in Libra, which is the sign that values peace and prioritizes partnerships — and this alignment is making the tension of this lunation feel particularly personal, especially when it comes to our relationship dynamics. While the energy of the full moon in Aries will motivate you to boldly bring personal goals and independence to the forefront, be sure to temper these competitive streaks with Libra season's diplomacy and sense of compromise. Doing so will ensure we don't make any full moon fumbles that cause regretful imbalances within our close relationships later on.

Ready to reap some harvest moon magic? Here's the scoop on how the first October 2020 full moon will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's tempting to throw a full moon fit under this luminary to ensure you get your way, as you might be feeling a little resentful about having had to share the spotlight recently (especially given that your feisty ruling planet Mars has been hiding away in a retrograde for the past weeks). While asserting your needs is important, don't resort to stepping on toes or silencing others to get your point across. Learning to strike a balance and agree to compromising is the lesson this full moon is trying to teach you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Full moon feels can be exhausting, Taurus, so clear your calendar and spend some quality time with yourself at home with candles, cuddles, and maybe a hot bubble bath. You feel a heavy responsibility toward your to-do list lately, but right now, you're being pulled toward focusing on more spiritual and introspective matters for a reason. Listen to inner yourself instead of stressing over your calendar and take a relaxing night off from the pressures of day-to-day life. You might make some personal breakthroughs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Focusing on your community and pouring energy into your friendship group doesn't mean sacrificing your own creative pursuits and passion projects, Gemini. Under this full moon, you'll find that the answer to best utilizing your free-time focus lies in accessing a balance between what brings you pleasure and what helps to create a better world. Bring personal joy and excitement into your more worldly pursuits and watch everyone around you get more inspired.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're a private person, so balancing your vulnerable inner-world with your public-facing persona is never easy. But now's a time to call upon your inner leader and acknowledge the way that your past experiences — even the painful ones — have offered you strength, not weakness. Make some bold moves in your career and march forward with any major projects that have brought out your competitive side.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This fiery full moon is inspiring you to branch out a little and start thinking bigger, broader, and bolder, Leo. It's good to hone in on the details of your surroundings, but there's a whole wide world out there waiting to light up your philosophical side and inspire your deep well of creativity on a new level. Allow yourself to explore your more far-out interests and seek some stimulation outside of your everyday norm by connecting with a faraway friend or picking up a book you've never read before.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This is an important full moon when it comes to making yourself comfortable and settling up your debts, Virgo — whether that means paying back money you owe or making good on a promise you've made to someone. The lunar limelight is highlighting your need to advocate for your own boundaries, and part of that means feeling truly independent and freeing yourself of any energetic ties to other people that are weighing you down. Once you do, you'll feel more free to grow and change in an authentic way.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This is the full moon of your season, Libra, and it marks a climactic moment within your most personal relationships. You may have some revelations when it comes to the dynamics between you and a romantic partner or even a colleague, and there will be a call to action — but that doesn't necessarily mean conflict. Compromising is key, so as long as you prioritize balance, fairness, and justice for all parties, you'll come to a productive resolution.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Under the energy of this full moon, you have the motivation and insight to change whatever habits and routines you need to change to be the most powerful version of you, Scorpio. Make a list of everything that you want to release from your lifestyle and call upon your inner reserve of strength to make the change. Unclogging the gunk from your daily life will allow more freedom to explore your spiritual inner world.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're craving some fun and creative playtime, Sag, and this full moon can be one of the most inspirational of the year. Fun doesn't always have to be frivolous, nor does it need to be serious, so put your analytical mind to rest. Instead, try to let your pleasure guide you right now when it comes to work, dating, and artistic endeavors — you have a chance to bring such projects to an exciting and gusto-filled climax.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The full moon is igniting tons of feelings in your personal life, Cap, and you might find that your home life or past memories become a bit of a distraction work during the days surrounding this lunation. Take a moment away from your future-focused career endeavors to ensure you have the energy necessary to handle the feelings, fears, or family dramas that are coming up for you outside the office. Once you face these problems head-on, you'll gain a good idea of how to solve them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You've been thinking big and putting your head in the clouds intentionally, as you're seeking perspectives outside your own. But during this full moon, the energy is yanking your attention back down to earth and asking you to examine the little details. It's fun to explore the world far and wide, but it's hard to enjoy a vacation if your own affairs aren't handled. Use the full moon's motivational energy to tackle your to-do list and knock the more mundane tasks off your radar so you can get back to bigger dreams.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're naturally self-sacrificing and giving in relationships, but this full moon highlights a need to place some extra value on your own needs. A give-and-take balance when it comes to pleasure and money is relationships is good, but be honest — are you receiving your half? Prioritize getting your fair share at work, in romance, and even in friendships, because no one will advocate for you as hard as you will.