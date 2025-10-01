Happy October! This month kicks off in the thick of Libra season, which is an ideal time to bring balance to your wallet and working relationships alike. Plus, the equilibrium-steadying energy of this zodiac sign is much-needed after the chaos of September’s eclipses — and the astrology of October brings some big opportunities to make some serious moves. You’ll want to know exactly what’s on the agenda for your October money horoscope.

Be cautious when making financial decisions during the first week of October. Logical Mercury will be squabbling with several planets, so there could be a tendency to exaggerate certain details or go to an extreme by acting from a place of competitiveness rather than common sense. By the time the bold-hearted full moon hits on Oct. 6, you can use the cosmic intensity to dig deep into whatever you want to pursue, especially with Mercury diving into laser-focused Scorpio on the same day.

Your financial values will steer you in a much better direction during the second week of the month, as luxury-loving Venus catches a vibe with lucky Jupiter, allowing abundance to flow with ease. Meanwhile, a connection to committed Saturn helps you see what career and money goals are truly worth working toward. On Oct. 13, Venus enters its home sign of Libra, giving everyone a more aesthetic and refined sensibility. This is a great time to invest in something fashionable or artful (fall shopping, anyone?), or to bring some diplomacy to your professional relationships.

The new moon on Oct. 21 is a great time to formulate a lucrative master plan, whatever that may look like for you. Find creative ways to reshape your desires into tangible actions. Scorpio season starts the following day, and has everyone feeling more strategic and perhaps even a little secretive about their goals. Make moves in silence and be willing to play the long game.

Speaking of making moves, the astrology of the last week of October lays out the framework for actualizing big dreams. A series of auspicious trine aspects involving analytical Mercury, go-getter Mars, abundant Jupiter, and a few other key planetary players, is lighting up the cosmos from Oct. 24 until the end of the month. Putting hard work into something now will inevitably pay dividends; therefore, invest your time, energy, and money in endeavors that align with your long-term professional and financial goals.

Read on for your October 2025 money horoscope.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) If you’ve got bad habits to break when it comes to your work routine, the first week of October is your chance to ditch whatever’s keeping you from being most productive — especially around the full moon in your sign on Oct. 6. Mid-October is the perfect time to buckle down and get into a flow state, so get clear on your long-term career or financial goals and start tackling your to-do lists item by item. By the end of the month, a lucky windfall or monetary gift from a family member could light up your bank account.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Libra season shines a spotlight on your work schedule, inspiring you to realign your responsibilities to ensure you have enough hours in the day to do what you need to do. Focus on finding a healthier work-life balance once the middle of the month comes around. It’s easier to be productive when you’re rested. The new moon on Oct. 21 is the perfect time to add some new routines in your life, so consider what financial habits you’d like to get into and what you’d like your work days to look like.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) The second week of October could be a pivotal one for your financial life, as you’ll have lots of opportunities for abundance. Your closest relationships could lead to lucrative outcomes now, and it’s a good time to consider making money moves related to your home or living situation. Consider your long-term plans as mid-month approaches, as the energy is supportive of savings goals. The last week of October is bursting with luck and abundance, so jump into action. You’ll see serious results in your career in the future if you buckle down and put in the work right now.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) The full moon on Oct. 6 is lighting up your confidence in career matters, giving you the gusto you need to make bold moves toward the trajectory of your dreams. Believe in yourself and don’t be afraid to speak up about what you want. The squeaky wheels get the grease! Scorpio season is a good time to pursue your passion projects, and you’ll feel especially creatively inspired during the last week of the month. Let go of limiting beliefs around what you can achieve. You could turn a hobby into something valuable now.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’ve got a taste for the glamorous life throughout the first half of the month, so setting aside a little spending money might be the right move. The full moon on Oct. 6 is giving you a case of wanderlust, so don’t be surprised if you’re browsing plane tickets or putting in requests for vacation time at work. Bills or other expenses that hit your account mid-month could make finances feel a little tight, so be wary of splurging too hard during the first half of the month. A little bit of frugality can go a long way.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Libra season is shining a light on your financial situation, allowing you to balance your bank account and assess any areas of your spending that could benefit from some adjustments. It’ll be easier to attract abundance and smooth out any trouble areas mid-month. You may find that you’re able to make some solid professional connections during this time, too — network. The new moon on Oct. 21 is the perfect moment for money manifestations, so take steps toward furthering your career, launching a lucrative project, or otherwise securing the bag.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Maybe it’s all the birthday season confidence, but you’ll probably be a little braver and bolder when it comes to making money moves this month. If you see an opportunity to boost your bank account, grab it! Some favorable breakthroughs in your career could emerge after the full moon on Oct. 6, so be ready to take on some new responsibilities if needed. Scorpio season is the perfect time to tighten up your finances after any splurgey birthday spending, but abundance is still on your side. The whole last week of October brings a flood of good fortune.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) The full moon on Oct. 6 gives your productivity levels a power boost, so stop overthinking and overbooking yourself. Instead, create the space you need to take charge of your professional responsibilities and show off what you’ve mastered, The new moon two weeks later asks you to blend your intellect with your intuition as you make moves. Trust your instincts, with money and everything else. The start of your birthday season on Oct. 22 heralds in one of the luckiest weeks of the season, full of auspicious opportunities to pursue your interests and follow your passions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your professional relationships are developing quickly right now, and the first week of October might find you letting go of some career-related attachments that have been holding you back. If something doesn’t feel aligned, trust that you can release it to make space for new and more lucrative opportunities. Mid-month is a fabulous time to ask a trusted loved one for a favor — whether that’s a personal loan or just some financial advice. But save big financial decision-making for the last few days of October, when logistics-loving Mercury enters your sign and gives you an intellectual edge.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) There’s loads of energy flowing in your career zone this month, so it’s a great time to dive into your work projects and show off your talents. You may feel especially creative, so think outside the box and allow your inspiration to guide you in an unexpected direction. Working relationships feel extra sweet starting mid-month, making it a favorable time to have diplomatic work conversations or discuss contracts. Setting bold intentions and acting on your most visionary professional goals is what the new moon on Oct. 21 is all about, so be ready to manifest and make moves.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You’ve got some serious stamina to work with in your career this month, so channel this motivation directly into your goals. Right now, you have the power to move mountains if you choose to. The second week of October can be a productive time to work through any money-related hang-ups or baggage you’ve been holding onto. It’s time to pave the way for abundance, not scarcity. Once Scorpio season starts, your vision of your professional trajectory should get clearer, and the last third of the month provides you with all the luck and energy you need to lay out the foundation for it.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) The full moon on Oct. 6 is a financially empowering one for you, and you’ll be feeling much braver and bolder about making big money moves. If there’s something lucrative you’re currently pursuing, this lunation could provide you with the push you need to throw caution to the wind and chase after it wholeheartedly. Just be sure you don’t lose sight of your goals mid-month, as it may be easy to get distracted and forget where you’re at with your budget. Creative ideas are flowing with abundance during the last week of October, so don’t let them go stale. Channel your inspiration into an enjoyable side hustle or find ways to bring your vision into your work life.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.