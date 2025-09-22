This Is The Luckiest Day Of Fall 2025

It’s been a tumultuous year of astrology thus far in 2025, but the autumn equinox on Sept. 22 — aka the first official day of fall — is ushering in a fresh cosmic vibe that’ll last the duration of this new season. The summer months brought a series of retrogrades and a tough eclipse season that triggered growing pains. While autumn will have its share of cosmic challenges too, there will be more bright spots than dark, so the luckiest day of fall 2025 isn’t one you’ll want to sleep on.

While many people think of Labor Day weekend as the harbinger of autumn, this astronomical season technically begins at the equinox on Sept. 22 and continues through the winter solstice, which occurs on Dec. 21. On an astrological level, these three months of autumn are made up of Libra season, Scorpio season, and Sagittarius season. This trio of solar transits inspires everyone to embrace more balance and compromise in their lives, explore their deeper desires and motives, and approach endeavors with a greater sense of optimism and adventure during this portion of the year.

When looking at the astrology of good luck in general, there are a couple of cosmic markers to take note of, and the first is the abundant planet Jupiter. Named after the Roman King of the Gods, Jupiter is considered the planet of all things lucky. Its energy is idealistic, boundless, jovial, and filled with good fortune — and it’s thought to bring its Midas touch with it wherever it travels in the zodiac.

Since June 9, Jupiter has been in the soft and sensitive sign of Cancer, using its growth-oriented magic to expand everyone’s hearts and deepen their capacity for compassion and care. Jupiter thrives in Cancer, and throughout autumn 2025, it’ll be making some especially beautiful connections with the other planets, allowing its auspiciousness to shine even brighter.

This is the perfect segue into another cosmic signifier of good luck, which is a planetary alignment known as a trine. This term refers to the connection between two or more planets that form a 120º angle in an astrological chart. Trine aspects almost always occur when the involved celestial bodies are near the same degree in different signs of the same element. This brings an innate sense of harmony and synchronicity between the planets’ unique energies. Trines are considered the most auspicious connection that planets can make with one another, as they help endeavors flow with more ease and sprinkle a feeling of divine magic over all that’s happening in relation to them.

Jupiter will make some gorgeous trines with numerous planets throughout the autumn months — including communicative Mercury, hardworking Saturn, romantic Venus, and the confident sun. But perhaps its luckiest and most potent connection will be with passion-fueled planet Mars, which occurs at the end of October.

Here’s why the Jupiter-Mars trine on Oct. 27 PT / Oct. 28 ET is sure to be one of the luckiest days of fall 2025.

Galina Zhigalova/Moment/Getty Images

Mars Trine Jupiter: Striking Gold

During the wee hours of the morning on Oct. 28 (or just before midnight on Oct. 27, for those of you on Pacific time), fortune-filled Jupiter will lock into a gorgeous trine with go-getter Mars, flooding everyone with motivation, loads of good luck, and major land-on-your-feet energy. Now’s a time to get crystal-clear on what you want, and then pour every drop of blood, sweat, and tears you have into your goals — because for every ounce of effort you put into something now, you’re likely to receive it back times three. Your courage, ambition, and focus will be instantly rewarded during this transit, and what might normally feel like a Herculean feat can be achieved with much more ease. If you need a lucky break, now’s the time to dive right into it.

One of the things that makes this trine extra fortunate is the favorable position of each of these planets. All planets have signs in which they struggle and shine, and Jupiter is considered to be “exalted” in Cancer, which means it’s able to sparkle and show off its growth-oriented magic deeply and beautifully.

Expect your goals to gain lasting power.

Meanwhile, Mars is glowing in all its red-hot glory in its traditional home-base sign of Scorpio, where its power is at a high point. Mars in Scorpio is more strategic than impulsive, able to temper its competitive instincts with patience and vision for the long game. Combined, these cosmic energies set the stage for one of the luckiest moments of the year when it comes to taking action and going after your goals.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

More End-Of-October Good Fortune

This isn’t all the good fortune the last week of October has to offer. A few days before the Mars connection with Jupiter, mental planet Mercury will make a trine to this lucky planet too, bringing an abundance of new ideas, helpful social connections, and exciting creative opportunities. Meanwhile, both hardworking planet Saturn and spiritual planet Neptune are in Pisces, just a few degrees off from the Mars-Mercury trines with Jupiter — a position that winds up creating an even more auspicious alignment known as a Grand Trine.

This mystical cosmic triangle occurs when three or more planets are lighting up all three signs of the same element. When a whopping five planets will be shimmering in this gorgeous aspect during the final week of October, expect your goals to gain lasting power, clarity of purpose, and a greater sense of spiritual meaning. This is one of the luckiest periods of the year to zealously follow your heart.