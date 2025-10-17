October's New Moon Will Be A Vibe Shift For 3 Zodiac Signs

The balance-seeking reign of Libra season is coming to an end on Oct. 22, paving the way for the emotional intensity of Scorpio season. But before the sun makes its shift into Scorpio’s subterranean seas, a powerful new moon in Libra will rise on Oct. 21, wrapping up the season with some major opportunities to challenge yourself and create more synergy in your life. With the sun and moon in this cardinal air sign’s territory, finding your equilibrium is an important lesson — and the zodiac signs most affected by October’s new moon are sure to learn it.

Because the new moon is taking place in diplomatic Libra, there’s an innate desire to cultivate peace and harmony. This sign is notoriously conflict-averse and is happiest when relations feel smooth, easy, and balanced. However, the doors that are opening alongside this lunation will challenge all members of the zodiac to push past superficial etiquette and be willing to disrupt the surface-level serenity in the name of doing what feels right. True energetic harmony can’t be achieved if one party is gritting its teeth and bearing the brunt of inequity for the sake of other people’s comfort.

This vibe is especially potent for the cardinal zodiac signs, as the sun and moon in Libra will be locked in an intense T-square aspect with larger-than-life Jupiter in sensitive Cancer and wounded-healer minor planet Chiron in headstrong Aries — aka Libra’s watery and fiery cardinal sign counterparts. Balancing out the scales now may require you to work through some triggers, face your truth, and allow your feelings to take up the space they deserve.

The new moon will also be in an out-of-sign square with revolutionary Pluto in Aquarius, making it impossible to ignore anything that’s been shoved into the shadows. Speaking of shadows, a powerful conjunction between warrior Mars and intellectual Mercury in secretive and mysterious Scorpio will also coincide with this lunation, inspiring everyone to get to the very bottom of whatever rabbit hole they’ve decided to start digging.

This lunation is a big one for everyone, but for a few of the cardinal signs, it’ll be even more powerful. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’ve got a lot going on in your heart right now, so you might find that you’re a lot more sensitive than usual. When your triggers are activated and past pain comes back to haunt you, it can be difficult to look beyond your own perspective and see things from other people’s point of view. However, this new moon is challenging you to get out of your head and extend an olive branch to those around you. Isolating in times of need may be instinctual, but letting your loved ones step in with support can be the exact type of balance you need to restore your equilibrium. Open your heart to new and more meaningful connections.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You know who you are and what you bring to the table, so don’t let anyone shake your sense of confidence or make you question your ability to accomplish something. You may be dealing with some self-doubt or imposter syndrome at work, but this new moon is taking you back to your roots and reminding you how strong you are. Your unique experiences are just as valuable as anyone else’s, so don’t downplay the things you’ve been through and the lessons you’ve learned along the way. Every choice you’ve made has led you to where you are today. Trust that you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. You have more resources to make magic with than you realize.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) The sun is reaching the end of its annual journey through your sign, and this period of personal rediscovery is culminating with this powerful lunar moment. As a Libra, creating a feeling of harmony is natural to you — but sometimes, if things are to be fair and justice is to be served, you need to be willing to rock the boat a little. Standing up for yourself and being loud about what you believe is right might ruffle a few feathers, but ultimately, it is only going to do good for your reputation. Be confident in yourself and trust that your opinions on things are sound.

