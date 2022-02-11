5 Rams Memes Any Los Angeles Fan Will Want To Share ASAP

While diehard football fans might be getting their fix of NFL-inspired memes all season long, there’s no denying that the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl make for peak football content for the rest of us. Tensions have run high as fans of competing teams have talked smack leading up to playoffs, dunked on each other after victories, or bitterly bandwagoned onto another fandom after their team got knocked out. But few NFL fandoms have had as much to boast about online as that of the Los Angeles Rams, playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl.

After all, what’s more meme-worthy than thwarting Tom Brady from his last-ever chance at going to the Super Bowl? And, while Bengals fans might be dissing on the Rams’ fan turnout at games, Rams hold bragging rights with a 15-5 standing and an undeniably better track record than the underdog opponents.

Whether it’s more trash-talking, or hilarious speculations on moments yet to come, there’s sure to be plenty more memes for Rams fans to enjoy come Super Bowl LVI this Sunday. Even if you’re just tuning in for the snacks, commercials, and half-time show, the internet never fails to offer some humor for everyone come Super Bowl night. (See: The Weeknd halftime special memes from last year.)

Here’s some of the best Rams memes to hold you over until game night.

1. No-Show Fans

When you’ve already got the upper hand, it’s OK to poke some fun at yourself. Rams fans have caught heat for being notoriously absent come game days (not to mention pep rallies). But how can you blame Angelenos for not making it out to SoFi Stadium when their traffic is SNL sketch-worthy?

2. Matthew Stafford’s Lookalike

Just as Bengals QB Joe Burrow has caught comparisons to actor Macaulay Culkin, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been pegged as a doppelgänger of Tesla founder Elon Musk. The jury is out on whether the Rams have any secret plays named “the Hyperloop.”

3. Rams Versus Joe

With a stacked roster including franchise players like wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., the Rams have every strength needed to secure the Super Bowl victory. And the Bengals, well... they have quarterback Joe Burrow.

4. The Brady Takedown

The bigger they are, the harder they fall. However bitter Tom Brady haters may be, the fact that the Rams took down the NFL giant in his last playoff game is eternally brag-worthy in many fans’ eyes.

5. OBJ’s Meme-Inspired Touchdown Celebration

A meme within a meme — a meme-ception, if you will. Many viewers at home were confused by Odell Beckham Jr.’s touchdown celebration against the Arizona Cardinals in December. However, any TikTok fan knew that it was a reference to the meme-ified Detroit Urban Survival Training TikTok. As usual, OBJ was clearly thinking quick on his feet with this one.