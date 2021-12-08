The Major Reason A Sagittarius & Capricorn Couple Will Face Relationship Challenges

Opposites don’t always attract, and that’s certainly the case with Sagittarius and Capricorn zodiac signs. For one, the fiery archer is fun, spontaneous, and very go-with-the-flow, while the earthy goat is practical, career-oriented, and lives life by a strict schedule. That doesn’t necessarily mean that this relationship couldn’t work out, though. Sagittarius and Capricorn’s zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this Fire and Earth sign pair.

“These next-door neighbors on the zodiac wheel don't have a lot in common,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, "Capricorn tends to be understated and conservative, whereas Sagittarius is a freewheeling risk-taker.”

When they first meet, Sagittarius and Capricorn may not feel an immediate pull towards each other. Capricorn may find the archer to be a little too loud or immature, and Sagittarius may feel like the goat is a bit of a stick in the mud. Once they get to know each other and find some common interests, however, there’s a possibility for sparks to fly. As an action-oriented Fire sign, Sagittarius would most likely make the first move.

“Sagittarius may suggest something wild like a weekend away gambling in Reno,” Monahan says. “Capricorn would politely oblige, then spend the evenings counting their dollars at the blackjack table as Sagittarius blows all their cash.” That’s just how different these two are.

Sagittarius & Capricorn’s Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, there’s not the best match either. According to Monahan, “This is a couple that can be classed as strange bedfellows.” Although they can have some fun together, Sagittarius may be a little too much for them. “[Capricorn] might find Sagittarius a little too crude and brash for their more refined tastes,” Monahan says. “Capricorn appreciates the slow dance of seduction versus the fast-moving vibes Sagittarius tends to emulate.”

Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius is fun-loving, go-with-the-flow, and loves trying new things, while Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of restriction and responsibility. As Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle, “Capricorn may turn down some of Sagittarius’ fantasies, and insecurities may creep into the bedroom. However, Sagittarius may liberate Capricorn and teach them a few new tricks.” That is if Capricorn trusts Sagittarius enough to open up.

Sagittarius & Capricorn’s Emotional Compatibility

Neither Sagittarius nor Capricorn zodiac signs are very emotional. Capricorns tend to be guarded about their feelings and make decisions based on logic than emotions. Sagittarius, on the other hand, doesn’t like to dwell on anything too heavy. If something upsets them, they’ll express those feelings in the moment and then move on.

At their core, Sagittarius and Capricorn are two completely different people who want different things out of life.

When it comes to sharing their feelings for each other, these two may run into problems. “Emotionally Capricorn may freeze up and Sagittarius may become bored,” Garbis says. Capricorn values security above everything else, and Sagittarius doesn’t know where they’re going to be next weekend. It’ll take some time for Capricorn to fully open up and trust Sagittarius. Unless the archer is really looking to settle down or they feel as if Capricorn is “The One,” they won’t hesitate to keep moving forward.

The Biggest Potential Problem Area In A Sagittarius-Capricorn Relationship

At their core, Sagittarius and Capricorn are two completely different people who don’t want the same things out of life. Sagittarius wants to explore, have adventures, and live in the moment, while Capricorn is working towards the future.

“With Sagittarius’ free spirit and Capricorn’s desire for restriction, this couple could have differences that are irreconcilable,” Ramona Sidlo, astrologer and wellness coach, tells Bustle. “Capricorn’s sturdiness and steadiness restricts Sagittarius’ freedom. Sagittarius can become unsettled and insecure in a relationship where Capricorn is always doubting them or preventing them from being themselves.”

In order for these two to last, they’ll have to find a way to meet each other in the middle. Capricorn needs to learn to trust that Sagittarius will always come back, and Sagittarius needs to be willing to stick around long enough to make Capricorn feel secure.

At the end of the day, Sagittarius and Capricorn are an incompatible zodiac match. They’re both independent signs, so they may find themselves growing apart rather than together as time goes on. Fortunately, no zodiac pairing is destined to fail. Some couples just need a little more work than others — and this definitely one that will have its fair share of challenges.

