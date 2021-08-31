3 Zodiac Signs September’s New Moon Will Affect The Most

If you’ve been finding yourself reorganizing your home or revamping your wardrobe lately, that’s because the September 2021 new moon arrives on September 6 at 8:52 p.m. EST (5:52 p.m. PST). This lunation takes place in the ultra-systematized and methodical zodiac sign of Virgo, so if you usually struggle with getting down to business, you’ll likely be one of the zodiac signs most affected by the September 2021 new moon.

By nature, Virgos are organizers and planners who love to find solutions to problems, even problems that aren’t their own. If you’re the stubborn type, you may feel resistant to getting your act together. “With the Virgo new moon, we will address how our daily choices lead to our greater goals,” Ellen Bowles, astrologer and co-author of Astrology SOS: An Astrological Survival Guide, tells Bustle. “Devoutness to ourselves and our higher consciousness is what leads to success.”

Meanwhile, Mars, the planet of power, aggression, and passion, will be stationed in Virgo and create a trine aspect with Pluto, the planet of primal energy, in fellow hardworking earth sign Capricorn. Aspects indicate the relationship between the planets at play, so when planets form a trine, you can anticipate a fusion of harmonious equilibrium. This specific aspect is urging you to make an earnest attempt in reorganizing your life. New and exciting opportunities will come your way, but only if you’re willing to put in the work.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the September 2021 new moon.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Let’s be honest, Aries: You tend to be super reactive. Right now, your impulsivity and reactions are being called into question where it relates to your sixth house of routine. “Aries are all in when it comes to their goals, but the fine details can get lost in the pursuit of action,” says Bowles. With influence of meticulous Virgo, you’re being challenged to assess the details of your projects, but it’s important to keep your priorities in line. You may be motivated by the visible progress you make, but know that it’s the smaller milestones that help you progress forward. “This new moon wants you to channel a more disciplined approach to your life,” adds Bowles. “Keep yourself motivated by setting small goals you can conquer throughout the day.”

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Aquarius, this lunation is highlighting your eighth house, commonly known as the house of loss, sex, and death. By nature, you’re all about uplifting those around you, but you tend to have a hard time relating to others on a spiritual level. The new moon in Virgo asks you to reassess and part ways with the mindset that nobody understands you. While your passion is put forth in humanitarianism, you often space out, making it hard to commit to being present. “You will be pushed to connect to others in a way that makes you be fully present to their needs,” says Bowles.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The new moon is moving into your house of partnerships, Pisces, and your ability to work with others is in the hot seat. “You’re incredibly creative and dream big, but this new moon is about connecting back to the earthly realm,” says Bowles. Because of your dreamlike nature, you have high and sometimes unrealistic expectations for your partners, but this new moon is pushing you to reevaluate your work ethic and to remain diligent in your to-do lists. “Experiment with the way you accomplish your responsibilities in order to strike a balance between discipline and artistry,” says Bowles.