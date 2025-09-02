In the words of freshly-engaged Taylor Swift, “August slipped away like a bottle of wine,” which means that suddenly it’s September. As the heat of summer starts winding down, the intensity of eclipse season will ramp up — so trust that the planets are stirring up drama both in and out of relationships. With so much transition on the horizon, you’ll want to know what your September love horoscope has in store.

The month kicks off under the influence of perfectionistic and pragmatic Virgo season, but eclipse season becomes official on Sept. 7 with a lunar eclipse across the zodiac in dreamy and delulu Pisces. pushing everyone to let go of fantasies and get real about relationships. Rose colored glasses can be fun, but can you see the red flags if you never take them off? The following week, on Sept. 13, communication-focused Mercury joins the sun for a mentally energizing Mercury cazimi. Use this period to initiate some clarifying conversations with your lovers and try to think rationally amidst the eclipse chaos.

Throughout the whole first half of the month, love planet Venus is in glitzy Leo — the fixed fire sign of the zodiac known for its dramatic flair. Summer’s not over ‘til it’s over, so Venus in Leo promises to keep things sizzling in the romance department until then. Meanwhile, passionate planet Mars is in flirty and charming Libra, which can make you a little indecisive about your desires but also more invested in taking action on behalf of your relationships. These transits culminate in a sweet sextile aspect between the two cosmic lovers on Sept. 15, which also pulls healing comet Chiron into the mix. Approaching love and dating with confidence and level-headedness can help you build strength around your insecurities now.

On Sept. 19, Venus enters pure-hearted Virgo, making everyone feel a bit more critical and discerning about love. Practical favors from a lover may suddenly feel more valuable than all the flashy acts of PDA brought on by Venus in Leo. However, some unexpected changes of heart could challenge your feelings as this transit begins, as Venus will immediately square off with unpredictable Uranus. In addition to this wild-card energy, the year’s final eclipse hits on Sept. 21 in Virgo, promising an emotional new chapter that’ll continue unfolding over the next couple of years.

Sept. 22 is a big day in the cosmos, as it’s the first day of Libra season as well as the autumn equinox. With the sun in diplomatic Libra, now is a meaningful time to focus on partnerships and bring some balance to your romantic life. On the same day, lusty Mars enters sultry Scorpio, so expect sexy power games and lots of deep desires. Both the sun in Libra and Mars in Scorpio will make connections with transformational Pluto during these first days of Libra season, adding to the intensity. Embrace the passion that’s built up inside and channel it into something steamy.

Read on for your September 2025 love horoscope and enjoy the last days of summer!

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Passion is fueling your fire this month, thanks to amorous Venus and lusty Mars lighting up the most romantic parts of your chart for the better part of September. This steamy vibe hits peak sexiness mid-month thanks to a sweet kiss between these two love-oriented planets. You might even find yourself healing amidst the good energy. Pain never lasts forever. Once Libra season starts on Sept. 22, focus on what it means to build more committed relationships. Boundaries and logistics are just as important as love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Late summer can be a very sexy time for you, and the energy bodes well for dating endeavors or simply bringing a bit more spice to the bedroom in general. Important conversations or realizations about what you’re looking for in romance could arise during the middle of the month, so honor your feelings — especially once the solar eclipse on Sept. 21 comes in to shake up your love life. Taking charge in relationships comes more easily once passionate Mars hits your partnerships zone the following day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) There’s no reason to keep your feelings bottled up inside, so put yourself out there and make the first move this month. Vulnerability is the key to connection, especially once mid-September hits, as lover Venus blows a kiss to passionate Mars in your romance zone. Once the autumn equinox hits on Sept. 22, your sex and dating life is likely to ramp up. Summer may be over, but the whole last week of September is set to be sizzling with red-hot temptations and thrilling new romantic opportunities.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Lover Venus lights up your chart’s pleasure sector for the first half of the month, prompting you to get in tune with your body’s desires and let sensuality be your guiding force. The lunar eclipse on Sept. 7 shines a spotlight on your sense of adventure, pushing you to let go of illusions and start bringing more tangible excitement into your life — in love and beyond. The autumn equinox finds passionate Mars zooming into your sex and dating zone, giving you the gusto necessary to make the first move and get clearer on what you want from romance.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Manifesting love comes easily with amorous Venus in your sign for the first half of the month. This romantic influence charges up your aura with an irresistible magic, attracting attention whenever and wherever you want it. You can easily charm your way into someone’s heart come mid-September, so make time to flirt. The last week of September could bring about deep conversations with lovers, allowing you to dig beneath the surface of your feelings and uncover some gems of truth.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) You’ve learned some important lessons in love over the past few years, and this month is a time to reflect and start integrating this romantic growth into your life. The lunar eclipse on Sept. 7 is the perfect opportunity to put it into practice, as it pushes you to let go of escapism and embrace the reality of your relationships. You’ll be seeing things much more clearly mid-month, and feeling better too — especially once sweet-hearted Venus hits your sign on Sept. 19. The eclipse two days later could shake things up, but trust that you can ride the waves.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Red-hot Mars is in your sign for the first few weeks of September, boosting your libido and making you more decisive than usual about what you want. Sweet romantic connections could be made mid-month if you’re single. If you're in a relationship, you might find an opportunity to talk through a painful situation and finally heal. Your birthday season starts on Sept. 22, so the sun is shining its sparkly cosmic spotlight on you. Attractions and romantic situations could get

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) The lunar eclipse on Sept. 7 is asking you to take off your rose-colored glasses, so let go of any delusions in your romantic life and stop overlooking red flags. Try looking at things with clear eyes and trust that your relationships will benefit from it. Your sultry ruling planet, Mars, lights up your sign with its red-hot energy just after the solar eclipse two weeks later, making the last stretch of the month the most emotionally and sensually intense. Let your passion lead the way and take initiative when it comes to chasing what you want in love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Some unexpected changes and unpredictable twists may have shaken up your love life throughout the summer — but after the first week of September, you’ll find that it’s easier to process and make sense of these shifts. Think outside the box when it comes to romance, as not all relationships have to follow the same format or play by the same rules. In fact, a little exploration can help heal some of the insecurities you’ve felt in love, especially mid-month.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Setting strong boundaries is actually an act of love, so don’t be afraid to state your needs and be real about what’s going on inside your heart. You can’t expect your lovers to read your mind, so take the lead on being more vulnerable and verbalize your feelings and fears — even if doing so feels a bit outside your comfort zone. Love planet Venus hits the most adventurous part of your chart on Sept. 19, inspiring you to explore new territory in romance. Open your mind to new ways of relating to others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Relationships feel extra sweet during the first half of the month thanks to amorous Venus in your partnerships sector. This is a great time to smooth over any conflict with a lover or explore the concept of commitment with someone you’ve been seeing casually. If you’d like to add some spice to your love life, mid-September could spark up some adventurous vibes in the bedroom and beyond, so be open to trying something new. Libra season makes love feel even juicier, and the last week of the month could find you falling deep down the rabbit hole with someone special.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Virgo season is chock-full of relationship magic, but you’ll have to take off your rose-colored glasses to really see it. The eclipse on Sept. 7 will open your eyes to the truth beneath the facade in your love life, but the clarity you’ll experience afterward will make you feel much more empowered. Mid-month is a great time to talk through your emotions with a lover. Connections feel much sweeter once amorous Venus hits your partnerships zone on Sept. 19, so trust the process — especially if the solar eclipse a couple of days later shakes up some new energy in romance.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.