Since the inception of their relationship two summers ago, it’s been a (very public) love story between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — and the A-list singer just said yes. Swift announced her engagement with the Kansas City Chiefs’ player via Instagram on Aug. 26, captioning the image “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” It’s official, Swifties: these two lovebirds have found their endgame.

Swift is a spontaneity-loving Sagittarius born on Dec. 13, 1989, while Kelce is a charming Libra born on Oct. 5 of the same year — and the chemistry between these two fun and extroverted signs gives them social superpowers and an endless stream of excitement to share. But the couple’s most potent astrological alignment comes in the form of their Venus-Mars conjunction. Venus is the planet that rules love and romance, while Mars governs all things related to passion and sex. Swift’s Mars and Kelce’s Venus both sit at exactly 26º of Scorpio, giving their relationship an incredible amount of depth, sensuality, and intense desire.

The timing of the singer’s announcement is cosmically significant too, as it took place at the exact time that amorous Venus was facing off with small but mighty Pluto — the planet of power, intensity, and transformation. This aspect is charged with intensity and magnetism, highlighting the alchemical and all-consuming power of love.

At the same time, Venus is locked in a lucky trine aspect with mystical planet Neptune, casting a rose-colored glow of idealism and dreaminess over matters of romance. It’s a beautiful combination of connections that signifies spiritual depth and powerful feelings. Plus, with Venus having freshly entered flashy and flamboyant Leo, there’s no better time of the year to show off your love life in a public-facing way.

As an astrologer, I have to wonder if their wedding date will carry equal cosmic significance. Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed their official birth times, which are necessary to see the rising sign and placement of the houses in an astrology chart. However, because their birth dates and locations are known, there’s still plenty of pertinent planetary information to work with when calculating an astrologically auspicious time for these two to tie the knot.

Here are some cosmically aligned moments that Swift and Kelce might consider if they’re planning their wedding date over the coming year.

Valentine’s Day Romance

Valentine’s Day is only six months away, but if Swift and Kelce wanted to pull their big day together in time for this romantic holiday week in 2026, then they’d most certainly have some powerful astrological factors on their side. On Feb. 10, amorous Venus enters fantasy-loving Pisces — its sparkly sign of exaltation — making relationships feel extra dreamy in general. But on Feb. 17, Venus will meet with the North Node of Destiny, ushering in all sorts of fateful new beginnings in relation to love. This alignment is made even more powerful given that it’ll be making a beautiful trine to lucky planet Jupiter in both Swift and Kelce’s charts, bringing an even greater potential for growth, magic, and abundance in their union.

What makes this Valentine’s Day week even more significant is the fact that Feb. 17 is also the date of a major solar eclipse in Aquarius, and it’s the first eclipse to hit this sign since 2018. Eclipses are notoriously intense, as they tend to catalyze rapid changes and meaningful realignments in people’s lives. This isn’t always an ideal energy for making big plans, but in the case of Swift and Kelce, it could be the perfect opportunity to conduct a major life event. This lunation kicks off the upcoming eclipse cycle on the Aquarius-Leo axis, which will be especially life-changing for this couple, given that these are the signs of their North and South Nodes of Fate. This heralds in a soul-expanding period of spiritual connection, so sealing the deal in their relationship is a beautiful way to begin this new era.

Sweet & Steamy Summer Love

If the couple is aiming for a summer 2026 wedding, June is a beautiful time from start to finish. Venus will be in the domestic, nurturing, and soft-hearted sign of Cancer for the first half of June, and this placement brings a sweet energy for wedded bliss. On June 9, Venus joins forces with abundant Jupiter in Cancer, setting the stage for a beautifully heart-opening vibe full of good luck in love. It’s one of the most auspicious days of the year for romance in general, but it also happens to be forming a powerful and blessed connection with Swift’s Venus sign and Kelce’s Mars sign, both of which are located in steamy Scorpio.

Additionally, Swift and Kelce both have lucky planet Jupiter located in Cancer in their own birth charts, so collectively this alignment could promise even more abundance and opportunity for them as a couple.

Once Venus enters passionate fire sign Leo on June 13, there are some fabulous moments for tying the knot, especially if the couple wants a glitzy Hollywood wedding. Venus makes a lucky trine aspect to dreamy and glamorous planet Neptune on June 17, casting a rose-colored haze of magic over all things romance. The following day, Venus forms a powerful opposition to intense Pluto — a repetition of the exact same aspect that was at its peak at the time of their engagement announcement, bringing even more synergy and alignment to this moment.

Late June continues the good timing for Swift and Kelce, as Venus makes yet another magical trine aspect on June 26, this time to commitment-oriented Saturn in Aries. Positive connections between Venus and Saturn always bode well for stable and long-lasting partnerships, so it’s a great energy to have on your side for a wedding. And it’s especially potent for this couple, given their significant fire sign placements. Swift’s sun sign and Kelce’s moon sign both fall in the red-hot sign of Sagittarius — meaning this Venus-Saturn trine will light up their luminaries, collectively forming an even more powerful Grand Fire Trine and heightening the alignment’s power.

Late November Magic

A holiday season wedding isn’t for everyone, but if this couple wants to capitalize on the cozy and romantic vibes of late fall, then the end of November could be an astrologically special time. Love planet Venus will be retrograding until Nov. 13, which is a famously inauspicious time for marriage. However, by Nov. 23, this planet is charging forward again in the partnership-oriented sign of Libra — one of Venus’ signs of rulership — and it’s making a beautiful trine to the North Node of Destiny. This charges up relationships with a meaningful feeling of fate, ushering in all sorts of meant-to-be love stories. Plus, Kelce has both his sun and passionate planet Mars in Libra too, so this aspect activates his spirit on a deep level.

On the same day, the sun in Sagittarius will be making a simultaneous trine to dreamy Neptune, all while blowing a kiss to intensity-loving Pluto. This alignment highlights all things deep and spiritual, charging these few days with even more significance. It’s especially potent given that the fiery trine between the sun and Neptune will light up sparks with Swift’s sun and Kelce’s moon in Sagittarius, making it feel even more personal. The sun will also be facing off with unpredictable planet Uranus at the time, so a wedding at this time could have an element of surprise or unconventionality — like a secret ceremony or elopement. After all, as Taylor sang in “Call It What You Want”: I recall late November / Holdin' my breath, slowly I said / "You don't need to save me / But would you run away with me?"

Ultimately, there are several astrologically lucky days for the pair to tie the knot. But of course, Taylor is known for her deep connection to numerology, her affinity for the number 13, and almost always dropping subtle Easter eggs for her fans. The couple also got engaged at least two weeks before it was announced to the public, so there’s a chance their wedding date may not be announced before it’s already passed.