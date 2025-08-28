With Venus Now In Leo, Your Love Life Is About To Get Spicy

The autumn equinox is on Sept. 22, so the sun is finally starting to set on summer 2025. But when it comes to flings or more serious romantic things, the vibes will likely stay sizzling until the very end — and that’s thanks to love planet Venus having just entered the glam and glitzy sign of Leo. From Aug. 25 until Sept. 19, amorous Venus will be blazing through this fire sign’s red-hot astral realm, and all zodiac signs will feel its influence when it comes to relationships and dating.

Named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty, Venus in astrology governs matters of romance, relationships, sensual pleasure, aesthetics, fashion, and things people value in general. Venus typically spends about a month at a time in each part of the zodiac, and each sign filters its planetary energy in a slightly different way, impacting the vibe in all the Venusian realms.

Leo is the zodiac’s fixed fire sign, known for being regal, gregarious, and big-hearted. So the whole time Venus is shining in the cosmic lion’s den, love officially gets the royal treatment — and romance gets a lot steamier, too. Be more theatrical when it comes to dating, get extravagant with your glam, and let your affections steal the spotlight. Living the life of a showgirl is definitely a Venus in Leo vibe — as this transit craves sparkle, performance, and a standing ovation when it comes to love.

Get ready to channel your own inner heart-eyed showgirl and brush up on what to expect in love while Venus is in Leo.

How Venus In Leo Affects Love & Dating

If there’s one thing that’s true about Leo zodiac energy, it’s that it has a major flair for the dramatic. So whether you’re dating or in a relationship, expect to feel especially passionate and fired up about romance — and most importantly, don’t be afraid to show it! Subtlety isn’t Leo’s thing, so if you’re trying to woo someone, an honest and over-the-top expression of your feelings will likely yield better results than just quietly dropping hints. Ostentatious displays of affection, generous gift-giving, and an ultra-confident approach to love are what this transit is all about.

Shine bright instead of turning down the volume on your magic.

Oh, and don’t be surprised if you find yourself a little more comfortable with PDA than usual. The temptation to make out in the middle of the sidewalk or not-so-soft launch a lover online is real, even if you’re the more modest type. Leo is the singular sign ruled by the sun, so shining bright is simply in its nature. Dote on your partners, send the dramatic text, and don’t dim the light in your heart out of fear of being vulnerable. Make everything romantic feel more cinematic, because you’re the main character in the movie of your life.

How About If You’re Single?

Venus in Leo will still influence you if you’re single — because love doesn’t always have to involve romantic partners. Venus rules beauty and fashion, so this is a fabulous time to get glammed up and show off your flashy side. Think gemstones, bright colors, and a full beat. Not that you need it, but you’ve also got the cosmic green light to indulge in some sexy selfie sessions (and subsequent Instagram story spamming), as Venus in Leo loves to be the center of attention. Put yourself out there and romance yourself!

Confidence is key during these coming weeks, so ultimately it’s about doing whatever you need to do to feel more beautiful and build up your self-love. Plus, by letting your star power shine bright instead of turning down the volume on your magic, you’ll find that it’s much easier to attract that same passion-fueled energy from others, whether you’re seeking connections in friendship or something more romantic.

The Flavor Of Venus’ Current Stay In Leo

It’s currently earthy Virgo season, which puts everyone in a more practical, sensible, and refined state of mind. But because Venus is in Leo for the majority of the season, romance is one area where you won’t feel particularly restrained or reserved. Instead, you’ll want to follow your heart and allow passion to lead the way — even when it doesn’t seem like the most pragmatic or down-to-earth approach. Love isn’t always logical, and that’s OK.

The first week of Venus in Leo is arguably the intense period of its whole journey, and that’s because the love planet will be locked in a face-off with obsessive Pluto. This could bring out some paranoia or jealousy in love and tempt people to play power games, so check your ego before you go down any dark relationships rabbit holes during the final days of August. On the bright side, it can be a helpful time to dig beneath the surface of your love life and uncover any control issues or buried feelings. Facing these internal depths can help you transform pain or fear into growth.

However, by the time Venus reaches its final week in Leo, the challenges that kicked off this transit will be long behind you, and you’ll be able to enjoy the peak magic of its spicy and sassy vibe. Venus blows a sweet kiss to passionate planet Mars on Sept. 15, making it an ideal time to have some fun in dating, immerse yourself in pleasure and desire, or generally attract more passion into your life. This is one of the best moments for love in all of September. The following day, Venus makes a lucky connection to the sensitive and slightly wounded comet Chiron, bringing a beautiful opportunity to heal some sore spots in relationships and find peace around past heartaches.