Whether your summer has been splurgy or scrimpy, the season of sunshine is coming to an end, and the autumn equinox will soon be here to kick off a new beginning. The astrology of September promises a sprinkling of chaos, as back-to-back eclipses have the potential to shake things up in career, finances, and beyond. But there are plenty of exciting surprises in store too, and your September money horoscope will give you a heads-up on the cosmic energy that’s headed toward your bank account.

Virgo season spans the first three weeks of September, and it’s a fabulous time to get frugal and be more sensible about your spending as you wrap up the summer. This is especially true once logistical-minded Mercury joins the sun in this pragmatic earth sign on Sept. 2. Whether you’re doing some professional planning or getting your finances in order, this attentive and analytical vibe is perfect for diving into the details. Listen to your heart when making decisions around Sept. 7, as a powerful lunar eclipse in ethereal Pisces could simultaneously cloud your logic but bring you luck.

A clever and clear-minded Mercury cazimi on Sept. 13 makes the middle of the month a great time for coming up with lucrative but practical ideas. Do some brainstorming with your team at work, or simply jot down notes about your own million-dollar inventions to keep in your back pocket. A week later, the solar eclipse in Virgo on Sept. 21 could reveal some hidden truths, so face reality and deal with whatever comes up. Motivated Mars zips into control-seeking Scorpio the following day, signaling a period of behind-the-scenes strategizing instead of impulsive decisions.

Fairness and justice become important themes during the latter half of the month, too, as mental Mercury zooms into harmony-loving Libra on Sept. 18, making everyone more diplomatic in conversation and equitable in practice. It’s a great time for business partnerships to blossom and agreements to be discussed. Libra season officially begins on Sept. 22, at which point balance becomes an even bigger focus — whether you’re checking your work-life balance or simply balancing your checkbook. This solar ingress doubles as the autumn equinox, so use this new beginning as an opportunity to turn over a new fall leaf.

Read on for your September 2025 money horoscope.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Virgo season has you zooming in on your responsibilities at work, getting your to-do list in order, and clearing out the clutter from your calendar. This mental stamina is great, but the lunar eclipse on Sept. 7 is an important reminder to honor a healthy work-life balance, too. Two weeks later, the Sept. 21 solar eclipse swoops in to give you a reality check. It might be time to revamp your routine or change how you relate to productivity.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You’re feeling extra motivated and on top of your responsibilities this month, thanks to energizing Mars in your productivity zone until Sept. 22. Use this burst of energy to blow through any menial tasks at work and build up a routine that’ll sail you toward your professional goals. A passion project could light up with lucrative potential mid-month, so keep an open mind. Once the autumn equinox starts, it’s a good time to focus on work-life balance, so don’t burn the candle at both ends.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) This month has you reviewing some important career-related lessons that you’ve learned over the past years and integrating them into a more mature approach. The lunar eclipse on Sept. 7 is an especially abundant moment to display this kind of growth, and doing so might even bring some financial benefits. You’ll enjoy a boost of productive energy come Sept. 22, so jump right into tackling the nitty-gritty details of your work and money goals once the autumn equinox hits. Your to-do list won’t know what hit it.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Abundance is yours for the taking throughout the first half of the month, as luxury-loving Venus is in your money zone until Sept. 19. Pour your time and resources into the things that feel valuable to you. Mid-month is a good time to invest in your living space, whether that’s a home improvement project or a down payment. If you’ve had a passion project sitting on the back burner, the autumn equinox might refresh your interest in pursuing it. If you can have fun and make money doing it, why not?

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Money’s at the top of your mind all month long, as Virgo season lights up your chart’s money zone and has you diving into the details of your finances. Take inventory of your resources, clear out any unnecessary subscriptions, and get your accounts in order. Mid-month could bring some breakthrough ideas for new gigs or other ways to boost your income. Additionally, if you’ve been spending beyond your means, use the solar eclipse on Sept. 21 as an opportunity to make a realistic budget — one that you’ll actually stick to.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Motivating planet Mars is in your money zone for the first few weeks of the month, giving you the gusto necessary to pursue new income streams or otherwise go after your financial goals. If you want to ask for a raise, mid-month is a lucky time to make your pitch. During the latter half of September, logistics take over your brain, and you’ll be in full planning mode — especially once Libra season starts on Sept. 22. This is a time to check in on your bank account and make sure things are in balance.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Go-getter Mars is in your sign for the first few weeks of September, so you’ll be extra motivated to pursue your goals — whether they’re related to your career, finances, or anything else. Channel this energy boost into action. The lunar eclipse on Sept. 7 could shift your schedule and force you to find a healthier work-life balance. Once Libra season starts on Sept. 22, your visions around money goals will have sharpened, so get ready to make some concrete plans and act on them.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Charm your way into a promotion, raise, or new job during the first half of September, as irresistible Venus is lighting up your career zone with its powers of attraction. This is an ideal opportunity to foster more harmonious relationships with colleagues or impress your boss. You’ll feel more ambitious once the autumn equinox hits on Sept. 22, but you may not have the clarity necessary to give you an obvious course of action. Make moves strategically instead of impulsively.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Virgo season has you getting more organized in your professional life, allowing you to feel more in control and on top of your goals. The first half of September is ideal for mapping out plans for the future or having important conversations with your bosses, and some exciting mental breakthroughs could hit mid-month. Set some time aside to brainstorm your way into greater success Just be ready to rock and roll once the solar eclipse hits your career zone on Sept. 21, as sudden opportunities could come flying in your direction.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) Don’t just sit around and wait for better career opportunities to come your way. This month is a time to be the initiator and chase after your goals, whether that means applying to new jobs or pursuing growth within your current position. Once the autumn equinox hits on Sept. 22, you’ll find that networking is the key to success, so hit up a work happy hour or make some online connections that can help you get ahead. You’ve got big professional aspirations, and there are people around who can give you some added tools.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You’re learning important lessons about your finances right now, and September is an important time for reckoning with this newfound knowledge. Make sure you’re applying everything you’ve learned to your real-life situation and not letting experiences go to waste. The lunar eclipse on Sept. 7 hits your money zone too, so break free of any delusions about your cash flow and allow yourself to see things for what they are. You’ll feel more confident and ready to take action on career matters once the autumn equinox hits on Sept. 22.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Work can feel so much more manageable when you incorporate pleasurable and beautiful things into your routine. Some fresh flowers on your desk or a spiffy new set of notebooks can do wonders for refreshing your workflow and boosting your productivity. From mid-month onward, energy bodes well for business partnerships, contracts, and other professional collaborations — and some surprise opportunities could arise during the solar eclipse on Sept. 21. Be willing to step outside your comfort zone.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.