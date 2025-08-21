Virgo season is getting off to a magical start thanks to the new moon taking place on Aug. 22 PT / Aug. 23 ET. Rising less than 12 hours after the sun shifts into earthy Virgo, this lunation kicks off the final month of summer with the motivating vibe of new beginnings to come. This is actually the first of two back-to-back new moons happening in Virgo this summer — the latter of which will double as a solar eclipse. The cosmos are giving all zodiac signs twice the opportunity to work with this clarifying and clear-minded energy, but the spiritual meaning of August’s new moon in Virgo has its own flavor.

A new moon is the starting point of the monthly lunar cycle, so its energy in astrology naturally corresponds with kicking off new endeavors, setting intentions, or otherwise birthing new things into the world. Visually, this is the darkest of all the moon phases, as the face of the moon is invisible and its light is obscured, which symbolizes the more introspective nature of these lunations. New moons are a time to look inside yourself, connect with your intuition, and channel that inner clarity into new beginnings in your life.

With this month’s new moon taking place in the orderly and organized sign of Virgo, it’s a great time to set a new tone for your daily routine — one that feels more aligned with your growth and wellness. The spiritual meaning of August’s new moon is here to help you identify what needs improvement and start working your magic.

New Moon In Virgo’s Spiritual Meaning

Pragmatic of mind and pure of heart, Virgo is the zodiac’s mutable earth sign, and the au naturel earth maiden represents it. This sign appreciates simplicity, tidiness, and order, so you might be inspired to clean up any messes in your orbit and put some reasonable systems in place to get you through life’s ups and downs. Clear your mind, avoid overcomplicating your plans, and pare down anything overwhelming into its most basic form. Doing some de-cluttering — whether it’s within your living space or your heart — will make space for new growth and manifestations. The spiritual meaning of this new moon wants you to create a space in which you feel grounded, regardless of what surprises get thrown your way.

Throughout this whole last stretch of summer, Uranus, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto — the four furthest planets from the sun — are all cosmically supporting one another, pushing everyone toward rapid but deeply-rooted changes. But August’s new moon is having some tension with these planets, challenging you to look at the details of your plans more thoroughly and ensure there’s enough flexibility involved to account for the ever-changing landscape of reality. Don’t let your desire for perfection stand in the way of getting things done in a realistic and adaptable way.

There’s some healing to be done through your lunar endeavors.

A lunar square-off with wild-child Uranus promises some curveballs and chaos, all of which will put your intentions to the test. Can you see your visions through to the other side, even when unexpected factors get thrown into the mix? Additionally, some uncomfy vibes with rule-oriented Saturn, hazy-eyed Neptune, and transformational Pluto could make you question your goals. Channel Virgo’s pragmatic and analytical perspective and stand on business, even if your insecurities try to creep up on you.

A silver lining is that a little stress test for your goals can be beneficial — both for the strength of your foundations and your character. The moon will be making a beautiful trine with the sensitive minor planet Chiron, indicating that there’s some healing to be done through your lunar endeavors.

How To Work With August’s New Moon Energy

The full moon coming up in two weeks is a lunar eclipse, so August’s new moon is the last major lunation before eclipse season swoops in and swirls September into chaos. Because it’s ill-advised to do any moon manifestations while under the unstable lunar energy of eclipses, now is everyone’s last solid chance to set intentions before this potent cosmic portal opens. Take some time out to focus on your end-of-summer goals, or anything else you’re seeking to create in your life over the next six months. This is an especially powerful time to build up new routines, kick off healthy new habits, or simply give yourself a clean slate in a messy area of your life.

This is also the first of two Virgo new moons this season — the second of which is the solar eclipse on Sept. 24 — so taking an inventory of your current vibes and trying to tidy up as much as you can is a great move. You may see some similar themes arise next month, but in a much more intense way. Use the control you have now to steer your ship in the direction that feels most aligned with the wellness of your mind, body, and spirit.