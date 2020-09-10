September's New Moon Will Be Super Productive For These 3 Zodiac Signs

We may be approaching the end of the summer, but we're being granted a cosmic new beginning anyway thanks to the September 2020 new moon, which takes place on September 17. Because both the moon and Sun will be aligning in the analytical sign of Virgo, we're being asked to get serious about our goals and look closely at the minute details that need fine-tuning in order to make our aspirations more accessible. But for the zodiac signs most affected by the September 2020 new moon, it'll be even more important to take advantage of this lunation.

The new moon in Virgo is all about getting organized and putting things in their proper place — so whether you choose to tidy up your calendar, your diet, or your bedroom, you can guarantee that a cleanse will do wonders for your ability to see your goals clearly and subsequently take tangible actions toward them. All zodiac signs will be more motivated to embrace a healthy lifestyle that benefits not only themselves, but those around them.

Additionally, a highly-productive trine aspect between the new moon and Saturn will make us more disciplined about sticking to any intentions we set under this lunation. This planetary meet-up bestows us with a pragmatic sense of how to accomplish things — we'll be more conscious of our limits, realistic about our abilities, and willing to put in the hard work necessary to bring our goals to fruition. Because the planets involved in this aspect reside in earthy Virgo and Capricorn, earth zodiac signs will be even more inspired to buckle down and start making some new moon magic happen.

This lunation may feel intense for some of us, but that intensity will only further propel us toward our goals. Here's the scoop on the zodiac signs the September 2020 new moon will affect most.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's not that new moon will be difficult or stressful, Taurus — it's simply that it brings an important opportunity for you to get serious about the things that bring you joy. If you're toying with the idea of turning a hobby into something more, or if you have a passion project that's been swirling around in your imagination, now's the time to start focusing your mind on the details and planting the seeds. Figuring out how to make your passions a more tangible part of your life — and perhaps even your work — will feel more doable now than ever. This lunation will help you combine work and play in the most productive way, as long as you're willing to pour your whole heart into both sides of the spectrum.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This is your season, Virgo, and this new moon marks your big annual lunar moment for a new beginning that's fully centered on you. You're naturally self-sacrificing, so focusing all of your attention on yourself may not come easily. But think of it this way: The happier, healthier, and more authentic you are, the more you have to offer the world around you. Now's your opportunity to plant the seeds for an on-brand and self-expressive endeavor that has lasting power and lots of potential to serve you and others, so seize it! This lunation and the planets aligning with it will offer you clarity when it comes to ironing out the details, planning your first steps, and building a solid foundation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The new moon in Virgo has potential to be particularly impactful for you, Capricorn, because of the way it'll broaden your horizons and inspire you to take some calculated risks that'll likely reap really fulfilling rewards. Your sign is naturally inclined toward moving slowly and playing it safe, but this lunation inspires you to step out of your comfort zone to facilitate growth. Say yes to exploring new realms of thought, experimenting with new interests, and embracing new experiences. If there's something outside-of-the-box that's been calling, trust your insticts and allow yourself to lend your hardworking determination to some higher-minded aspirations.