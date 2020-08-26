These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Get Lost In Their Feelings Under September's Full Moon

We're in the midst of Virgo season 2020, which is lighting up our analytical sides and inspiring us to look at our lives through a lens of self-improvement. However, the upcoming September 2020 full moon (which takes place late night September 1, or early morning September 2 if you're on Eastern time) will shine through the ethereal and emotional sign of Pisces — and this placement will pull us toward our more intuitive and feelings-focused nature. For the zodiac signs most affected by the September 2020 full moon, this push-and-pull can feel like a roller coaster of emotion.

Full moons in astrology tend to activate emotions in general, but because this luminary is taking place in a sensitive and intuitive water sign like Pisces, its emotional nature is highlighted even more intensely. This can cause you to get a bit lost in your feelings, but on the plus side, you can expect to feel more naturally in tune with yourself because of it. Listen to your gut, as your instincts are likely to point you in the right direction now — even if you do feel pulled every which way by the moon's Piscean senses.

The influences surrounding this luminary are dizzying, so call on Virgo season's grounded energy to keep you steady through the lunar tides — especially if you're one of the few zodiac signs the September 2020 full moon will affect most.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This full moon is all about relationships for you, Virgo — and right now, you're learning how to build something with someone that's worth committing your time and energy toward. "Love is on the forefront of your mind now, as your heart is growing," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. Your mind is naturally analytical, but remember that you can't always quantify the way you love. While going out on a limb emotionally and putting your heart on the line can be scary, the results could be life-changing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This luminary is hitting close to home this month, Sag — but if you run from your feelings or your memories, you won't reap the benefits. "Your personal world is transforming," Stardust says. "Move toward newness." If you let it, this full moon can illuminate some of the formative pieces of who you are. While you're a zodiac sign that craves change and adventure, it can be difficult to shine that spotlight of revision on your own life. Re-examine your personal foundations and make changes if needed. New horizons lie ahead.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Having the full moon light up your sign can feel really intense, Pisces — and you might find it hard to express yourself without taking things personally. "Your emotions are heightened now, making you feel extra sensitive," Stardust says. If you feel yourself getting carried away in emotions, try meditating to ground yourself or jotting down your feelings in a journal — seeing it all written out can help you approach things more logically.