There’s no shortage of manifestation techniques to choose from on TikTok. From burning herbs with the bay leaf strategy to visualizing your dreams at your most intimate moments with the O method, the FYP is full of approaches to try. But if you’re looking to get into shadow work, there’s one method that sticks out among the rest. With the help of the TikTok-approved Shadow Work Journal, now you can heal your past and manifest your future all in one place.

Written by Keila Shaheen, the first edition of The Shadow Work Journal was released in November 2021 and has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with nearly 2,400 reviews. The paperback edition is priced at $17.47 on Amazon, while the hardcover costs $25.19.

If you’ve explored the corners of #SpirtualTikTok, you’ve probably come across The Shadow Work Journal on your feed at least a few times. After all, the related #shadowworkjournal hashtag has over 5.3 million views, so it’s fair to say the book is making the rounds on the FYP.

Shadow work is meant to reveal parts of oneself that have been lost to the “shadows” over time, so The Shadow Work Journal can come with some painful lessons. But according to TikTok, that’s how you know it’s working.

User @lovely_msleah credits The Shadow Work Journal for helping them “finally get out of bed” after a depressive episode, while the book actually brought @plussizeandbossy to tears after just two exercises.

“I’ve unlocked something,” the creator says in a Sept. 12 video. “I’ve always known that they were there, but the journal kind of connected something for me. And it’s also allowed me to forgive.”

The journal includes a guide with everything you need to know about shadow work, as well as activities to put the method into practice, and a section about understanding the root of your “shadow.” According to @mindbodybronx, these exercises — and the journal as a whole — will likely benefit folks who are new to shadow work the most.

“I think it’s great at introducing people to what [shadow work] is and helping you identify where to start,” explained the user in a review. The creator also praises the journal for helping users pinpoint the source of their trauma, whether it be an abandonment, guilt, trust, or neglect wound.

If you’ve been practicing shadow work for some time but still want to see what the hype is all about, the creator suggests checking out the second edition of the journal to be “more challenged” on your healing journey.

“[The second edition] goes more in-depth into the emotional triggers, where, in the first book, it just told you the basics of what they were,” the TikToker explains in a follow-up video comparing the two books. The second edition also contains more exercises, per the creator.

Released in February 2023, the second edition has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon and is priced at $18.56.

The Shadow Work Journal is a different kind of self-help book. With a little bit of practice and a lot of journaling, you can start to the root of your inner wounds once and for all.