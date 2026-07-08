Summer’s Mercury Retrograde Is A Walk In The Park For These 2 Zodiac Signs

Summer is a season often associated with vacations, social engagements, and an overall free-spirited vibe — but if you haven’t yet fully felt aligned with this carefree energy, you’re not alone. About a week after the summer solstice, the year’s second Mercury retrograde began, ushering in three and a half weeks of its infamous complications, delays, and mishaps. Are you more likely to run into a missed appointment, text argument, or unexpected traffic? Probably, but this backspin doesn’t have to be a bad time. In fact, the zodiac signs least affected by Mercury retrograde summer 2026 might find that there are perks to slowing down and embracing the backspin for the next few weeks.

As the planet of logistics, communication, and intellect, Mercury governs quite a lot in astrology — which is part of why its tri-annual retrogrades tend to have such a notable impact on people’s daily activities. During these several week-long stretches, you might be more likely to misinterpret a social interaction, have a wrench thrown in your schedule, or struggle to get a new idea off the ground. Because of this, it’s advisable to slow down and focus more on reviewing and revising your current trajectory instead of charging ahead on things or making highly consequential decisions.

This retrograde in particular — which runs from June 29 until July 23 — is taking place in the sensitive water sign of Cancer, making it especially emotional in nature. If you’re willing to work with its nostalgic and sentimental energy, it can be a helpful time for examining your past with fresh eyes and allowing yourself to grow from your experiences. If there are grudges you’ve held onto or inner wounds that haven’t quite healed, this period is great for revisiting those feelings and working through them.

Every planetary backspin will manifest a little differently in people’s lives, depending on where it’s hitting in their charts. The zodiac signs least affected by Mercury retrograde summer 2026 will likely have an easier time swimming with this backward current instead of against it.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) This retrograde is happening in the sleepiest and most solitary part of your chart, so a lot of its effects will be hitting you on a quieter, more subconscious level. You may not have to deal with too many logistical messes — your schedule may remain in tact, communication should flow with relative clarity, and things could generally go according to plan. However, you may feel like you’re out of touch with part of yourself, making it difficult to access your inner compass. Is something tugging at your heart from beneath the surface? Do you feel like there’s something nagging at you that you can’t seem to put your finger on? Don’t be afraid to dig through your memories and explore whatever emotional baggage you may still be carrying around with you. You might find the answers to questions you didn’t realize were plaguing you.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) If you’re true to your Piscean nature, you’re probably more prone to poetically symbolic communication and a more free-flowing relationship to time — so Mercury retrograde’s logistical snags may not cause as much frustration as they could. For this one in particular, you’ll probably find that your routine isn’t being heavily interrupted. That’s because this backspin is emphasizing the things that you’ve been passionate about in the past. Whether it’s an old flame that’s resurfacing in your DMs with romantic whispers of a second chance, or a creative project that initially fizzled out but has returned on a fresh wave of inspiration, something that once lit up your heart will probably come back around. It’s up to you whether you want to explore these opportunities with your refreshed perspective, or solidify your decision to move on without them.

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