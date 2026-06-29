This Summer’s Mercury Retrograde Is Here To Wreak Havoc

It was barely one week since summer began when the year’s second Mercury retrograde swooped in to inject a little drama into the new season. This infamously irritating cosmic event begins on June 29 and carries on through July 23 — so you’re in for three and a half weeks of Mercury’s logistical tricks, tardiness, and troubleshooting. This transit doesn’t have the sparkliest reputation, but Mercury retrograde can actually be a useful energy to work with if you know how to embrace it and what to avoid.

Mercury in astrology rules logistics, tech devices, and timing, as well as communication and thinking — many of the little things that make up everyone’s day to day routines. During its retrogrades, which happen three to four times per year, the planet appears to slow down and move backwards in the sky, retracing its recent steps through the zodiac for several weeks straight. This phenomenon is believed to slow the energetic flow in all of the Mercury-ruled areas of people’s lives, making it hard to start new projects or pick up mental, social, or professional steam.

Because of this, Mercury retrograde has become infamous for stirring up all sorts of scheduling snags, communication clashes, timing troubles, misinterpreted details, and general misunderstandings. In other words, logistical chaos reigns supreme. During this time, it’s advisable to re-read messages before sending, leave extra travel time when getting from place to place, and put off any complicated decisions, purchases, and contracts if possible. It’s a good time to lean into a reflective and revision-oriented approach versus one that involves decisive action and forward momentum.

Prepare to take some long strolls down memory lane.

The summer’s Mercury retrograde is eating up most of Cancer season — and Mercury happens to be the sensitive and soft-hearted sign of Cancer throughout the entirety of this backspin, too. This gives the whole transit a more emotional flavor, so you’ll want to know exactly what to expect.

How Long Is This Mercury Retrograde?

Summer’s Mercury retrograde kicks of at 1:35 p.m. ET on June 29 — just a few hours before the full moon in Capricorn rises. It’ll wrap up on July 23, 2026, at 6:57 p.m. ET, after having moonwalked 10 degrees backward through the zodiac.

While the retrograde itself is only active during that three and a half week period, every planetary retrograde cycle includes a pre- and post-retrograde shadow, which occur before and after the actual backspin. These offer an opportunity to integrate the energy on both ends of the retrograde. In this case, Mercury pre-retrograde shadow period began on June 12 — so if you want an idea of what to expect during this cosmic reversal, the events or conversations that occur between this point and Mercury stationing retrograde can give you some thematic clues.

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Once Mercury stations direct on July 23, it’ll be in its post-retrograde shadow period until Aug. 6. This is a time to slowly start picking up speed on the work projects, business deals, creative ideas, or social connections that may have faced some delays during the retrograde. The post-shadow is ideal for sorting through whatever lessons or circumstances unfolded over the weeks prior.

What Does Mercury Retrograde In Cancer Mean?

Cancer is the zodiac’s cardinal water sign, so it excels at creating emotional safety, close-knit familial connections, and energetic spaces that feel gentle and comfortable. With that in mind, having Mercury retrograde in Cancer may have you thinking about what makes you feel safe, comfortable, and like you’re truly at home. Prepare to take some long strolls down memory lane, sifting through buried feelings and forgotten experiences — all of which serve as keys to who you are today. If you have old diaries, online journals, or just musings in your phone’s Notes app, try going back and seeing what your current self might learn from your past self.

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Speaking of memory lane, Cancer is a deeply nostalgic and sentimental sign in general, so it’ll be easy to romanticize the past during this time. You may envision the way things were as much rosier and more peaceful than they actually felt at the time. Exes might be hard to get off your brain and vice versa, too — so don’t be surprised if you get a late-night text from a former link or find yourself typing out a DM in your exes inbox.

Mercury’s latest retrograde is minding its own business in a way that many backspins don’t.

Cancer is symbolized by the cosmic crab in astrology, and like it’s zodiacal mascot, this sign likes to crabwalk around things sideways instead of charging toward them head-on. Because this less direct manner of self-expression can be prevalent when Mercury is in Cancer, it can make retrograde communication a little more difficult than usual. Be extra conscious that you’re not taking things to personally and be more thoughtful about how people might perceive what you have to say.

Mercury Retrograde: Dates To Know

Some retrogrades can get really messy, especially when Mercury winds up in compromising or uncomfortable positions with the other major planets. But lucky for everyone’s summer plans, Mercury’s latest retrograde is minding its own business in a way that many backspins don’t. Mercury won’t be making very many strong connections with the other major planets, meaning its influence will be generally confined to the parts of your life most related to Mercurial themes — think your social calendar, communication issues, daily transportation, and other day-to-day logistical details. It’s still significant, but not quite as interlaced with the rest of your routine.

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However, one very important retrograde moment hits near the middle of the backspin, on July 12. This is when Mercury will reverse directly into the sun, crossing paths with the solar system’s most powerful luminary and forming what’s known as a Mercury cazimi. This brings some mental and emotional clarity in an otherwise cloudy retrograde, allowing you to hear your intuition more clearly, and with less second-guessing involved. Trust your instincts around this time — and if you need to stray from the usual retrograde advice and sign a contract or launch a new project, this is the best time during the backspin to do so.