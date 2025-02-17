Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

While this week will be full of fun and games, it also holds the potential for some deep conversations, cute connections, and the occasional disagreement. It’s a mixed bag of emotions, but one that could make you and your partner feel closer than ever.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

“Congratulations! The Nine of Cups, famous for being the ‘wish’ card, is a beautiful omen for your love life this week,” says Wang. “You’re likely to experience a sense of emotional satisfaction and contentment in your relationship.”

If you’ve been with your significant other for ages, you’re in for one of those weeks that feels extra loved-up and content. Maybe you’ll opt to stay in instead of going out with friends or you’ll find yourselves lingering in bed a little longer in the mornings.

If you’re looking for love, the appearance of the Nine of Cups suggests you’ll experience a surge of self-love that has you running (far, far) away from a sticky situationship that’s been ruining your mood. You’ll add their number to the graveyard of exes in your phone and breathe a huge sigh of relief when it’s done.

Instead of feeling down, “celebrate the joy and abundance around you, as this card reminds you that love is not just about finding someone but also about appreciating what you already have,” says Wang, like your sweet friends or your dog who never leaves your side. Sometimes you just need to take a break from dating, and that’s OK, too.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“The Moon invites you to explore the depths of your intuition and subconscious mind,” says Wang. “This week, attracting love requires you to trust your instincts and embrace vulnerability.”

If you’re looking for a new relationship or are currently in the early talking stages, then pay attention to your dreams and other subtle signs from the universe. The Moon card represents transformation and change, as well as hidden anxieties and truths. If someone isn’t right for you you’ll likely pick up on little signs. If they’re a good fit, you’ll instinctively know.

“The Moon’s energy encourages you to look beyond the surface,” says Wang. “Your gut feeling is correct!” It also suggests that a secret admirer might approach you in an indirect way, “appreciating you from far away or not showing their feelings straightforward,” he says.

For those already in a relationship, The Moon suggests you’ll have deep, emotional discussions this week or that you’ll uncover something that’s been hiding beneath the surface. “Remember, love often flourishes when we allow ourselves to be seen in our most authentic light,” says Wang, so don’t be afraid to ~go there~.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Five of Wands represents competition, which could be a sign you’re in for some playful banter from your date or spirited energy from your S.O. “They may feel a sense of excitement and challenge when it comes to connecting with you,” says Wang, so lean into the fun.

Your conversations could be deeper than usual this week, but you might also literally challenge each other to a playful duel. Think playing pool on a date night or having a (way too intense) evening of board games.

While it should be a good time, this card hints that minor disagreements or differences of opinion might bubble up. Brace yourself for potential tiffs or misunderstandings in the days ahead, especially if your conversations bring something big to the surface. While you might feel annoyed or put off at first, “these are opportunities for growth and understanding,” says Wang.

The appearance of this card also suggests that you or your partner might feel busy, unsettled, or stressed at some point, perhaps as work gets in the way of your regular texting routine. “Use it to strengthen your bond,” he says. “Communication and compromise will be key to navigating any tensions and turning them into moments of connection.”

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

