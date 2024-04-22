Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Spring is in the air and it likely has you thinking about money — or maybe even straight-up stressing — as you get ready for warmer weather and all it entails.

To find out what’s in store for the week ahead, Letao Wang, an astrologist and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer a few money-related questions.

Card 1: “ What do I need to know about my finances this week?

Historia/Shutterstock

The Empress card, with its warm and nurturing energy, represents things like growth, creativity, and big ideas. “When it comes to your finances, this card suggests a period of prosperity,” says Wang, so get ready to feel rich and abundant.

Since the Empress encourages you to plant seeds for the future, it’s an ideal time to do something savvy, like investing. A little sum of money you tuck away today could be worth a lot down the road, so think about opening a savings account or starting a 401(k).

You’ll be in the right frame of mind to learn the ropes without getting frustrated. The week of April 22 might even put you in the mood to download a finance app so you can feel extra organized.

The Empress looks to the future, but this card should also inspire you to treat yourself in the here and now. New shoes, anyone?

Card 2: “ What do I need to know to feel less anxious about money?

If you’ve been worried about your bank account, especially as you plan vacations or prepare for wedding season, hopefully, the Ace of Cups will put you at ease. “Drawing the Ace of Cups indicates a new emotional beginning and offers a healing energy towards your anxieties about money,” says Wang.

In tarot, the cups suit is associated with water and emotions. In this case, the Ace could indicate that your financial stress has been overflowing and out of control — and it likely means you’ve been making a bigger deal about your spending than you need to.

Suppose you’re constantly worrying about the future or overthinking your finances. In that case, the Ace of Cups is a welcome reminder to have a positive, relaxed perspective, and it also encourages you to go with the flow.

“By adopting a mindset of abundance and letting go of fears of scarcity, you allow yourself to attract prosperity,” he says. Not to mention, you likely have a better handle on things than you realize.

Card 3: “What will impact my career this week?

Like a twinkling star in the night sky, this card pops out as a sign of hope and inspiration. “When considered in the context of your career, the Star heralds a phase of positivity and potential,” says Wang. “It might indicate that you will receive recognition for your hard work or find new opportunities to showcase your talents.”

If you’ve been putting in some extra effort at work, you might receive a glowing review from a client, a positive email from a boss, or a warm chat with a manager. It’ll feel so good to get a pat on the back, and it might even inspire you to take a few more risks in the coming weeks.

If you’re stuck in a dead-end job that feels like a drag, the Star is a reminder that you’re still learning something valuable and you’ll soon be heading in the right direction.

“It encourages you to stay true to your vision and to maintain a positive outlook, even when faced with challenges,” says Wang. “Its appearance suggests that the universe is aligning to bring you closer to your career goals, so remain optimistic and continue to put forth your best efforts.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologist, spiritual counselor