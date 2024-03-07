Even when they’re the most financially savvy person you know, it doesn’t stop certain zodiac signs from stressing about their cash flow. From spending to saving to investing, they always seem to have money on their mind — and their astrological traits could be to blame.

In astrology, certain zodiac signs stress out over money more than others thanks to their ruling planet and element, says astrologer Babs Cheung. Signs ruled by Mercury are often linked to stress and worry, which can lead them to over-analyze every purchase or break out in a sweat whenever they think about the future.

Meanwhile, signs ruled by Saturn and Venus tend to run their bank accounts with precision, and according to Cheung, they also have the intuition needed to understand financial principles. That said, they tend to get in deep with things like the stock market which brings about a unique kind of stress of its own.

Earth signs, in particular, tend to be associated with abundance and resources, which means they’re often thinking about money, but since they’re each governed by distinct ruling planets, Cheung says their relationship with their finances can play out in various ways.

Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs who stress out the most about money, according to an astrologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and luxury, Taurus tends to have fancy taste, even when they don’t have the budget. They want the best of the best wherever they go, and often don’t think about the future as they swipe their card.

“Taurus is such an indulgent sign as it rules over the senses,” says Cheung, so it’s tough for them to say no when it comes to buying little treats. They’ll pick up lunch, dinner, and daily coffees, and they’ll do multiple seasonal hauls for their wardrobe.

According to Cheung, that’s why many Tauruses rack up debt, as well as a dose of financial stress. Some will vow to stick to a budget and will feel bad about spending, but that often doesn’t stop them from getting what they want.

On the flip side, other Tauruses won’t want to spend a dime, even when they do have the extra money. They’ll overthink the smallest purchases and spend hours weighing the pros and cons. As an earth sign, they want to feel stable and financially secure, so they can be a bit stingy with their spending.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Mercury rules Virgo, so stress and worry are practically baked into their DNA. This planetary parent makes them an overly cautious and analytical sign, says Cheung, and one that doesn't like to take much risk, especially in money.

If anyone talks about finances, they’ll instantly break a sweat. “When you throw investment terms at them, they're likely to feel overwhelmed and deeply suspicious,” she says. Even if they want to learn more about money, they’re often afraid to start.

To make matters worse, Virgos tend to gravitate towards lower-paying jobs, like teaching or art, which may mean they live paycheck to paycheck. When they choose a different path, Cheung says they’re often saddled with student loan debt, so it comes at a cost either way.

That said, they are a detail-oriented earth sign, which means Virgos always know the steps to take to reach their financial goals. As Cheung says, “It might take them a little more time to implement the steps, but once they do, there's little stopping them.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

“Ruled by Saturn, the planet of responsibility and longevity, Capricorns are always looking to diversify their portfolios and advance their financial positions,” says Cheung. Saving and investing often start as a hobby, but can quickly take over their lives.

This sign will check their stocks first in the morning, and bite their fingernails with worry. “They become stressed when their investments don't reap the projected gains, and though you'll never see a Capricorn physically break down due to their poker face, what you will notice is how glued they are to their phone,” she says.

In order to feel more secure, this earth sign will put in extra hours at the office or take on a few extra shifts, and they’re always looking to move up the ladder, too. “For Capricorns, the answer to money problems is to make more money — and they are determined to do so.”

Source:

Babs Cheung, astrologer