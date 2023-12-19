According to the stars, there's no shortage of dramatic, destabilizing, and unexpected cosmic alignments that will influence surprising financial developments in 2024. Your financial situation may differ from what you envision, but you can expect to feel motivated and inspired to keep up the momentum of positive change. Maybe a pivotal turning point in your career will bring an increased income or raise. Perhaps your side hustle or creative projects will grow, leading you closer to your financial goals. Read on to find out what’s in store for your zodiac sign in the realm of money in 2024.

You are closer than you think to manifesting increased earnings, Aries. Keep pushing toward your work goals with a positive attitude. Don’t be surprised if your luck changes and you receive the raise you’ve been hoping for as Jupiter links up with Uranus on April 20. Don’t let spring’s abundant blessings lure you into excessive spending. Put some of your earnings aside each month to protect yourself from destabilizing events in July that may require you to adapt your livelihood.

Good news, Taurus: Luxurious Venus and lucky Jupiter enter Gemini on May 23 and May 25, respectively, amplifying the likelihood of creating new income streams. Get experimental — take on odd jobs and sell your pre-loved clothes on Depop. Winter will not be smooth sailing; Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius from Nov. 25 to Dec. 15 invites you to reflect on whether you have invested in your future or given in the temptation of instant gratification. Be wise about how you invest your hard-earned funds into your future.

Assertive Mars dials up your determination to reach your financial goals when the planet enters Capricorn on Jan. 4. Avoid unnecessary risks and thoughtless spending when signing up for subscriptions that require a long-term commitment, especially once Venus enters the cosmic mix on Jan. 13. Don’t be put off by the idea of taking the slow and steady road to building your savings. Not one, but two powerful full moons in Capricorn on June 21 and July 21 will ensure that your consistency reaps rewards by summer.

Beginning Jan. 16, materialistic Venus transits innovative Aquarius, supporting your visions and financial aspirations. Think outside the box, Cancer, and don’t let your love of security restrict you from taking calculated risks when the right opportunities come your way. Some deep thinking is in store for you as Pluto retrograde forces you to redefine your idea of financial stability from May 2 to Oct. 11. Stop watching others and focus on yourself — your budget should be tailored to your own needs.

Neptune in Pisces clouds your vision in March, which could lead to serious splurges. You like to live in the moment, but don’t let that drag you into trouble. Tough lessons are in store for you on Aug. 19 as Jupiter, the planet of wealth, squares up with strict Saturn. If you’ve been too optimistic about your finances, expect to face the consequences. As your goals come together and your social calendar fills up with fun group adventures, a serious reality check may motivate you to make wiser, more responsible financial decisions.

In April, the cosmos will reveal that you cannot always expect others to help you in times of need, even if you've supported them in the past. Let this realization empower you to be more careful and self-reliant. From April 1 - April 25, Mercury retrograde in Aries may help you reflect on any joint financial ventures. Calculate where you are putting in more effort than your business partner and which of your projects aren’t reaping proportionate rewards for your hard work. In the fall, you will regain stability after a turbulent eclipse season.

You will receive unexpected financial and material rewards beginning on April 20, once Jupiter, the planet of wealth, teams up with change-inducing Uranus in Taurus. Express gratitude for this inheritance and put it aside as soon as possible as an investment toward your future. Tread carefully as you approach Mars’ union with Uranus in Taurus on July 15. Financial hits from your loans, debts, and obligations could come sooner than you think. Don’t let this disruption bring you too far down. You are more resilient than you give yourself credit for, and you will find a brilliant solution to turn your luck around by the end of the summer.

With a positive attitude and flexible mind, you will roll with any financial challenges with vigor in early 2024. Thankfully, Jupiter (the wealth planet) in Gemini brings a dose of good fortune to help you pay down your debts beginning on May 25. Define your financial goals and work diligently toward them before taking on any new monetary responibilities. On July 11, Venus enters courageous Leo, putting the spotlight on your career ambitions. Seize the moment to request a raise. Your value, track record, and work ethic will be hard to ignore.

The secret to achieving your financial and material goals is a consistent routine. The methodical new moon in Capricorn activates your financial ambitions on Jan. 13, motivating you to be specific and calculated with your budgeting. Develop a steady workflow, and the fruits of your labor will ripen once this chapter of hard work ends in June. As the year winds down, take stock of your achievements without allowing competitiveness to diminish your satisfaction. Reaching your goals may have taken longer than expected, but the rewards will be long-lasting.

2024 offers a glimpse into the significant financial transformations that lay in your future. As the Sun and Pluto dip into innovative Aquarius on Jan. 20, start the year with the courage to step outside your comfort zone and usual methods. Redefine what security means to you and leap at the chance to actualize a dream that could bring big payouts. Financial pressures will emerge beginning on July 12, initiated by Venus’ opposition with Pluto. However, these unexpected challenges will prompt deeper reflections on your savings and growth. Review your efforts to invest in your future and make adjustments if needed.

Let your fantasies of material rewards and wealth be your source of motivation in early 2024. On March 21, a tense bond between luxurious Venus and boundary-ruling Saturn in Pisces tests your ability to live within your means. Do not let your desires overtake reality. Make a clear distinction between what you can afford and what you buy for appearance's sake. Prepare to take a closer look at your earnings, savings, and debts this summer, and avoid taking on further financial responsibilities or contractual commitments until Mercury retrograde ends on Aug. 28.

You are racing to the finish line of an ambitious financial goal in early 2024. Leave your excuses behind as you make new professional decisions that will carry you to glorious heights. This year puts powerful energy in your corner to support your productivity and magnetize money manifestations. But first, you must heal the unhealthy connection between your bank balance and self-worth. A prosperous springtime full of brave, independent pursuits will be followed by a collaborative autumn. The solar eclipse in Libra on Oct. 2 gives you the green light to make a joint investment with someone you love or trust deeply.