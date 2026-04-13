Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of April 13 - 19

Your card for the week is the Five of Swords, a pull that hints at conflict, stress, and the desire to win at all costs. When this one pops up in a tarot reading, it typically doesn’t come as a big surprise. You’ve already noticed that something’s off — you haven’t been able to fully relax for the past few days — and so it makes sense to see a card that’s all about tension and drama.

TBH, it could be one of those weeks where you just need to put your head down and get through it. If nothing amazing happens in the days ahead, or you don’t get much accomplished, that’s OK. Your goal is just to make it to Friday.

Still, your mind is sharp in one area: You want to know why there’s a weird energy in the air. If you feel unsettled, you might put on your investigation hat and go poking around for clues. In your relationship, that might mean looking at your partner’s phone or trying to read their face for signs of impending doom. When you feel unsure about someone’s intentions, or detect that their mood is a little off, it’s only natural to want to get to the bottom of things — but be careful not to go too far.

The same icky feeling could infiltrate your friendships. Suddenly, you’re taking things personally in your group chat or detecting a salty tone in your bestie’s innocent comments. In these situations, the best thing you can do is talk and share exactly how you’re feeling. It sounds basic, but having a heart-to-heart could be exactly what you need to do to banish the bad vibes.

Since this card shows someone sneaking around with swords, it is a reminder to trust your intuition and protect yourself, but it’s also a reminder to step away from anyone who’s stressing you out. Not every situation deserves your time or attention. If you can this week, take a break from the people and places that are putting you on edge. Sometimes, a quick walk is all you need to reset the energy.

While you’re at it, use that walk to check in with yourself. Sometimes, when you’re in a bad mood, it’s easy to view the world as this dark and gloomy place where everyone’s out to get you. In many cases, that isn’t true and you just need to readjust the lens you’re looking through.

Once your head is clear, not everything will seem so shady.

For more, check out your horoscope.