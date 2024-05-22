3 Zodiac Signs Have No Problem Snooping Through Their Partner's Phone

Some zodiac signs wouldn’t dream of looking through their partner’s phone. To them, privacy is sacred and passwords are meant to be respected. If they have a problem in their relationship, they’ll sit down and talk about it like an adult.

Meanwhile, other zodiac signs will 100% grab their partner’s phone, hide in a bathroom, and read through each and every one of their texts. These members of the zodiac are more than happy to do some sleuthing and sneaking, especially if they have a reason to believe their partner is lying or cheating.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, if someone’s partner is being shifty or if they seem to be hiding something, certain zodiac signs might doubt the security of their relationship, compelling them to snoop and gather more info.

Then there are the zodiac signs who like to look through their partner’s phone just for the fun of it. They like to take a cheeky scroll through their partner’s browser history, just to see what they’re reading about. These folks are nosy and curious, and according to Garbis, they’re more than willing to cross a boundary in the name of entertainment.

Next up, the three zodiac signs who are the most likely to go through their partner’s phone, according to an astrologer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Morsa Images/DigitalVision/Getty Images

While some zodiac signs will wait for their partner to fall asleep or take a shower before they snoop through their phone, a Gemini will grab it straight from their hand in broad daylight and read their texts out loud. If that isn’t an option, they’ll come up with another way to sneak a peek.

This quick-witted sign might pretend they need to text their mom or they’ll say that they’re going to download a fun new app, when in reality they’re voraciously scanning DMs. “With their Mercury ruler, Gemini is extra clever and they know how to get the information they want in unusual ways,” says Garbis.

That said, this air sign’s desire to look through a partner’s phone doesn’t stem from trust issues, but rather pure curiosity. “They have their ear to the ground and know all the gossip surrounding their lover,” she says.

Gemini also have a “what’s mine is yours” mentality in relationships, which is another way to say they don’t have strong boundaries when it comes to tech, emails, or texts. To them, it isn’t a big deal to see what their partner is up to.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

MementoJpeg/Moment/Getty Images

A Scorpio wouldn’t hesitate for a second to go through a partner’s phone. This sign is ruled by transformative Pluto and also Mars, the planet of battle. If they sense they’re being lied to or played they’ll take matters into their own hands and get the fuel they need to win a fight.

As a water sign, Scorpios are fiercely loyal to their friends, family, and partners, and they expect the same energy in return. “If they see you hiding your phone or smiling at texts, they’ll make a joke about it in the moment and then go on a mission later on,” says Garbis.

As a deeply intuitive sign, they know what they’re going to find before they even look — but they’ll still want confirmation. When a Scorpio knows the moment is right, they’ll steal away with the phone and read through every single DM and text.

If they spot evidence of lies or cheating, that’ll be the end of the relationship. Once a Scorpio has been betrayed, there’s no going back.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Dmitrii Marchenko/Moment/Getty Images

Capricorns don’t joke around when it comes to their love life... or much else. As an earth sign represented by serious Saturn, they appreciate rules, boundaries, and loyalty, and they also crave the stability that comes with a long-term relationship. According to Garbis, all they want is to have a partner who knows them inside and out.

Because Capricorns value security, they can tell right away when a partner is up to no good. They definitely aren’t above snooping — or as they might call it, “investigating” — especially if a little extra info will help them sleep at night. If they detect one whiff of weirdness in the air, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to get to the bottom of things.

A Capricorn will grab their partner’s phone when they aren’t looking and break into it like a hacker busting into a mainframe. They’ll work quickly as they look through deleted photos, old texts, and internet history, and they won’t stop until they’re sure they’ve covered all their bases and opened every app. If they spot something nefarious, that’s when they’ll ask their partner to sit down for a chat.

Source:

Stina Garbis., astrologer