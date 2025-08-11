Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of August 11 – 17

Your card is the Two of Pentacles, which represents balance, flexibility, and resourcefulness. That’ll be the theme for the week, as well as something to keep in mind if you start to feel too busy or a touch overwhelmed.

When the Two of Pentacles pops up in a tarot reading, it’s often a sign that you’re juggling quite a few commitments, just like the person on the card. It’s possible you overbooked yourself, and you know it’s going to take some pretty intense concentration to make it all happen. It’s also possible that several big events just so happen to be converging at once.

The best advice in situations like this? Taking everything one hour at a time. Don’t look at your week as a whole (it’ll probably make you dizzy), but instead stay present with each item on your to-do list as it comes your way.

When you’re commuting to work on Tuesday, resist the urge to think about the scary meeting you have on Friday. Instead, focus on what’s in front of you and move methodically step-by-step through each moment. Get to work, have your coffee, check your emails, etc. This mindset will make it easier to take it all on and help prevent you from sweating.

The Two of Pentacles also reminds you to get ready for the unexpected. You can spend hours planning your life down to the tiniest detail, but remember, countless unpredictable outside factors can throw you for a loop. Think bad weather, a friend canceling last minute, losing your keys on your way to work, etc.

If you encounter a hiccup, don’t panic or give up. Instead, keep this card in mind and envision yourself going with the flow. Even if it’s stressful in the moment, you’ll likely see a clever way to fix the problem. It’s also possible you’ll accept that your plans just aren’t going to work out the way you’d hoped. Sometimes, that even ends up being a good thing!

Another message from the Two of Pentacles is to strike a healthy balance between all the areas of your life. If you’ve been working nonstop, that might mean planning a fun girls’ night for Wednesday to help break up the week. If you’ve been super focused on the beginning of a new relationship, it might mean having a “me day” and spending some time alone. The goal is to make your week feel more stable and harmonious.

