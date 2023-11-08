These 3 Zodiac Signs Love A Girls' Night Out

Every friend group has someone who’s constantly talking about organizing a girls’ night out. This person wants to get together, dine on some nice food, and catch up on gossip — whether that means chatting over appetizers in a restaurant or hitting the town and dancing till 2 a.m.

A girls’ night out is always a good time, but certain zodiac signs crave them more than others. While some people have to be dragged out of their houses, the signs who love a girls’ night are always ready for a get-together. They need to scream “woo!” in a club with all their gal pals — and they need to do it now.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, fire and air signs definitely have personality traits that make them big fans of fun, girly get-togethers. These folks want to laugh, dance, and see the sights with their besties, and they won’t stop blowing up the group chat until it happens.

Water signs also love a girls’ night, but for a different reason. As the most nurturing members of the zodiac, they have a strong urge to gather everyone they know into one space so they can have deep, intense chats. For these signs, a girls’ night is fun — but it’s also grounding and rejuvenating.

Below, an astrologer reveals the three zodiac signs that love to go out with their girlies.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign, Gemini can only handle so much time alone before they put out the call for a girls’ night. It’s cliché, but these signs really are the social butterflies of the zodiac — and that means they live for fun, chatty get-togethers, says Bell.

Their main goal, of course, is to let out some gossip. If a Gemini has to hold in a wild dating story or funny work tale for too long, they will burst at the seams. For them, a girls’ night out is a chance to laugh and vent and joke.

They’re also down to create new memories. A Gemini loves nothing more than to link arms with their besties and stroll around in search of something fun to do. It doesn’t matter if you end up at a bar, a coffee shop, or a club — they’ll always have a good time with their pals by their side.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A Cancer will count down the days until their next girls’ night. As a nurturing water sign ruled by the moon, they deeply crave connectedness and feminine energy, Bell says, which is why these get-togethers play such an important role in their life.

“They love nothing more than to catch up with their closest girlfriends and reminisce, talk about fun memories, and connect with their inner circle,” she says.

Cancers are happy to sit in a dark corner of a restaurant with wine and a charcuterie board — and sometimes even happier to gather all of their BFFs onto one couch at home. “Spending time with their friends helps to rejuvenate them and restore their energy,” Bell says, so they make sure they plan as many hangouts as they can.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius can, and will, turn anything into a girls’ night out. It doesn’t matter if they hear about a dance party or an art gallery opening — if it’s happening within a 100-mile radius, they’ll ask you to go.

As a fire sign, Sagittarius is naturally adventurous and fun-loving, and they want to bring their besties along for the ride. They live for group camaraderie, and they thrive when everyone’s having a good time.

Sagittarius is also an incredibly loyal sign, which means they value the connection that comes with regular get-togethers. “Their close inner circle of girlfriends is like family to them,” says Bell, so they place catch-ups high on their priority list. If it’s been a minute since you last got together, you will be getting a text soon.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion