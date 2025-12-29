Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of December 29 - January 4

Your tarot card for the week is the Three of Wands. It depicts someone looking out across a vista and represents forward momentum, growth, confidence, as well as how fun it can be to plan ahead.

This card seems to perfectly embody the last few days of the year, when it feels like something amazing is just around the corner. There’s this sense of promise in the air as you watch the ball drop at midnight in Times Square, signaling a fresh start, and it really does make you excited about the future.

Of course, Jan. 1 is always about setting intentions and making resolutions as you take advantage of that sparkly energy. The only problem? It often fizzles a few days later. This year, the Three of Wands suggests your goals will actually stick — and it’s all because you planned ahead.

Instead of reveling in magical New Year vibes for only 24 hours, use them as a launching point to gain momentum. If 2025 wasn’t your year, you can take that disappointment as motivation. Over the next few days, find time to do a December audit — aka look back on the past 12 months and decide what worked for you and what didn’t. As you walk through your memories, think about what you’d like to change or why a certain goal didn’t feel quite right.

Once you do your audit, land on a few fresh words or themes that you want to embrace for January and beyond, and make them your mantra. If you wish you hadn’t been such a homebody in 2025, center your goals around prioritizing a friend group or saying “yes” to more invites. If you wish you had been bolder at work, decide right now that you’ll speak up more often. Hold that image of yourself in your mind, and let it shape who you become in the new year.

The Three of Wands also suggests you’re right on the precipice of something big, whether it’s a much-needed change, fresh mindset, or brand new direction in life. Things are moving and happening, so don’t worry — you won’t be stuck where you are for too much longer.

To speed up the process, this card asks you to step outside your comfort zone. It’s almost like you’re on the outside looking in, and just need to make one bold move to set things in motion. It could mean taking a deep breath and literally walking into a new situation with confidence, like you would on a first date, or mentally telling yourself to let go of a limiting belief. That first step is all it takes.

