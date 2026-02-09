Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of February 9 - 15

This week’s pull is the 10 of Pentacles, a card that points to security, stability, long-term relationships, and a sense of belonging. To see it in a tarot reading suggests you’re exactly where you need to be — finally.

Since the 10 of Pentacles has major earth sign energy, this is a good time to kick back and go on autopilot. Revel in routine. Is your Tuesday a little bit boring? Is your Wednesday kind of predictable? Good! That often means you’ve found a schedule that works for you, and now you get to hum along and enjoy it.

Go to bed at 9 p.m. Eat your leftovers. Stay home and watch the Olympics. Cozy activities like these are what this card is all about. You might not have anything juicy to tell your journal, but your nervous system will really appreciate the downtime.

If you do start to feel antsy, use this week to lay the groundwork for future plans. Maybe you poke around on a hotel booking site or scroll through apartment listings. When your attention isn’t being pulled in a million different directions, it allows you to daydream about the next version of you.

Since the 10 of Pentacles is covered in coins, it also hints at all things money. This could be a good week to start a budget or set some savings aside. (You know, for that new apartment or vacation.) Even being savvy at the grocery store could feel good. Go in with a meal plan in mind so you don’t over-shop.

Of course, we have a rather romantic holiday coming up this Saturday, and the 10 of Pentacles suggests you’re feeling pretty chill about the whole thing. If you’re in a relationship, there’s a good chance you’ve already got your date night plans lined up. If not, go back to where you and your partner went when you first met for a dose of sweet nostalgia.

Talking to someone new? If it seems like this person is invested in you, it might not be too soon to dine among the more established couples. In fact, the 10 of Pentacles implies you’ll feel right at home.

If you’re single, this might be the year you take a risk and plan a first date for Valentine’s Day, something TikTok says could bring major fairytale vibes. Alternatively, stay off the apps and enjoy what you already have. Take stock of your friends, your pets, your cute apartment — everything that brings you a sense of peace and belonging. That’s worth its weight in gold.

