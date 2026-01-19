Your card for the week is the King of Pentacles, which represents success, financial abundance, security, reliability, and a sense of leadership.

This is a clear sign to stick with your plans. Even if it’s cold, and even if you’re so tired, you should still trudge out the door to meet your friends, go on the date, get to the workout class, or whatever else you have scheduled.

The King of Pentacles has a reliable, steady energy, which is especially helpful if your New Year’s resolutions are starting losing steam. Be kind to yourself in the days ahead, and treat others the same way. Everyone says they want a close-knit community, but you actually need to show up in order to create it.

In fact, since this card is all about leadership, why not be the one to plan a cozy get-together? Send a few texts and see who might be around this weekend for a low-key hangout. 2026 is the year of the host, after all.

The King of Pentacles could also be a sign to give a new romantic connection a second chance. If your Hinge match seems “great on paper,” and yet you can’t seem to get excited about them, it’s possible you’ve gotten used to stressful relationships. After years of chaos, you might even roll your eyes when someone texts back in a timely fashion. You’re used to flings starting with a bang, then fizzling out just as quickly. Steadiness feels boring, not secure.

Without the chase, the panic, and the “will they or won’t they?” energy, you could start to lose interest, but this card suggests going on just one more date. Once your nervous system gets used to a slow burn, you might realize you like them.

The King of Pentacles also hints at long-term projects at work. It’s possible you’ll feel like you aren’t getting anything done — it’s just emails, meetings, and nothing crossed off your to-do list. While you’ll likely feel stuck, don’t worry! This week is all about steady progress and setting yourself up for future success.

