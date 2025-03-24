There’s no faster way to an earth sign’s heart than a perfectly planned picnic. Out of all the astrological elements — fire, air, earth, and water — earth signs are the ones who truly love life’s little luxuries, especially when it comes to dates.

Instead of going to a loud bar, dancing until dawn, or doing something active, Tauruses, Virgos, and Capricorns are happiest when they slow down and spend meaningful time with a partner. This is true for first dates, where they’ll be so impressed by a well-thought-out evening, but even more meaningful for those in long-term relationships, as it’ll truly show their partner understands them to a T.

Earth signs never tire of dates that are scenic, special, and stable. These are the buzzwords to keep in mind whether you’re the earth sign doing the planning or the one hoping to impress a crush. Thanks to their earthy element, dates that feel grounding and relaxed are always a hit for these members of the zodiac.

Food-centered dates are also a good go-to. You’ll never catch a Taurus saying no to a meal or hear of a Virgo turning down a trip to a farm-to-table restaurant. If the date has a hint of luxury, even better. Since earth signs value material possessions, they’ll be wooed by roses, fancy table linens, candles, etc. Here are five date ideas to inspire your next day of quality time with your earth sign lover.

The Best Date Ideas For Earth Signs

Dejan Marjanovic/E+/Getty Images

1. Picnic In The Park

A picnic in the park covers all the bases for earth signs. It involves food, being outside, and relaxing — three things they tend to love. To really do it right, however, you’d still want to bring all the comforts of home.

Think a cozy blanket, real glasses and silverware, their favorite chips and sandwich, and plenty of condiments. All neatly organized in a pretty woven picnic basket, of course. For practical earth signs, there’s no such thing as over-packing.

Spend an afternoon wining, dining, and people-watching, then stroll around at a leisurely pace. If your town has a botanical garden or a pretty view, make sure you stop by. It’ll make for the perfect date.

zeljkosantrac/E+/Getty Images

2. Cozy Wine Tasting

Earth signs know what’s up when it comes to wine and cheese. As a group of signs who all appreciate sensory delights, they’d love to go to a tasting or try a new winery.

A Virgo, in particular, would want to gather as much knowledge on the topic as possible, so they’d have a blast listening to the sommelier talk about notes and grapes. (Hint: buy them a bottle to take home.)

Taurus and Capricorn, who both appreciate all things fancy, would also enjoy getting ready for this type of date. They’d have a blast picking out the perfect outfit for the occasion, especially since they’ll be taking plenty of pictures.

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

3. DIY Night

Since earth signs are a practical bunch, it makes sense why they’d enjoy crafting and creating something they can use daily. It’s why pottery classes are such a hit, as well as ceramic painting or anything DIY.

Virgos, Tauruses, and Capricorns would all love to drink out of a mug they made themselves or eat off a plate they threw by hand on a pottery wheel. They also love that it’s a fun way to bond with their partner.

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

4. Thrifting & Antiquing

Trying to come up with a date idea for the earth sign in your life? Whisk them away for a day of thrifting. To really impress them, set up an itinerary with various stores to hit so you don’t miss a thing. Since earth signs love organization, they’ll appreciate that you thought ahead.

While you’re there, get into it and help them dig through the racks. You’ll score serious points if you hold up the perfect sweater in their favorite color.

This is also a sweet idea for long-term couples. If you’re bored on a weekend, all you have to do is hit up an antique emporium for a guaranteed good time. You’ll have so much fun digging through old paintings, lamps, and vintage plates — and also imagining it all in your apartment.

Laura Du Ve//Refinery29 Australia - We Are Many Image Gallery/Refinery29/Getty Images

5. Dinner & A Movie (At Home)

If you’re an earth sign, then you already know nothing beats a night in with your partner. If you’re newly dating, you can stick to dinner and a movie out on the town until you get to know each other better. (Make sure you get plenty of popcorn and a giant drink.) But if you’ve been with someone for years, nothing could be cuter than a night in.

To do it up earth sign style, make sure you pay attention to the details. Spend time cooking a favorite meal, trying a new recipe, or putting a ton of effort into a fancy dessert. Think homemade chocolate-covered strawberries to nibble on while you watch. So romantic!

Once you’ve gathered all your snacks, light a few candles to truly set the mood and put on a good movie. A rom-com is always a good bet, as well as anything classic. As a reliable, loyalty-loving earth sign, they’ll love cuddling up and feeling close.