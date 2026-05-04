Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of May 4 - 10

Your pull for the week is the Nine of Wands, a card that represents endurance, grit, and the feeling that success is just around the corner. It also comes with a hint of fatigue and suspicion.

When you’ve been working hard towards a goal, it’s natural to feel bit burned out, as well as slightly on edge. Let’s say you’re about to push a major project over the finish line. There’s this sense that you can’t truly exhale until it’s 100% done. Right now, you’re only at 95%, and you can feel the pressure lingering in the air.

What if something goes wrong at the last minute? That mindset is understandable, but draining. But as the saying goes, you shouldn’t count your eggs before they’re hatched — so don’t get ahead of yourself now. In the days ahead, try not to think too hard about the end result or how you’re going to celebrate. Instead, put your head down and keep showing up. You’re almost there.

This advice applies to work-related tasks, as well as other aspects of life. If you’re planning a trip, for instance, you might be in the packing and prepping stage this week. You’re running to the drugstore for sunscreen, worrying about what to do on your flight, and following up with the friends who still haven’t Venmoed you for the hotel room. The fun is right around the corner, but you can’t taste the poolside margaritas just yet.

When you’re in this state of mind, it’s easy to feel defensive or overextended. It’s why you might snap in the group chat or send a few strongly-worded emails. While it’s necessary to be assertive at work, and you might be the stern-but-beloved mom of your friend group, make sure you cool off on occasion.

A chill walk or sweaty workout might help shake off your stress. So would a second of self-care, like you get with the viral model stretch or even a deep breath at your desk. These things will help see you through to the other side of whatever it is you’re working on right now. For an extra dose of inspo, try writing a contract with the universe, which suggests you can get fun rewards for your hard work.

As far as your love life, the Nine of Wands suggests you’re a little keyed up in that department, too. If you’re in a relationship, you might be ready to argue at the drop of a hat. If you have a first date this week, you might go into it feeling guarded and awkward, kind of like the grimace-face emoji.

To protect your peace, be clear about your boundaries. It’s OK to leave a date early or to spend some time on your own. That quiet could be just what you need.

For more, check out your horoscope.