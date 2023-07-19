These 5 Zodiac Signs Are The Mom Of The Friend Group

Every friend group has a mom — aka that one extra-thoughtful person with strong caretaker energy. The mom keeps the group organized, makes sure everyone gets home safely after a night out, and they have a ludicrously capacious bag full of snacks, ibuprofen, tampons, a random assortment of lotions, and literally anything else you could ever want or need.

That role of the “mom” in the friend group comes naturally to a few zodiac signs, says astrologer Solaris the Hii Priestess. They’re the warm, caring signs who want everyone to be happy, but they’re also hyper-organized and no-nonsense. “They’re usually equipped with the essentials and are ever-ready to tackle any situation that may arise,” Solaris tells Bustle. “They also take on the role of being supportive and reliable — someone who can be counted on in times of need.”

The mom of the friend group is always looking out for everyone’s well-being, both physically and emotionally. They’ll slap a granola bar in your hand when you’re starting to get hangry, remind you to drink water, and text advice with the ease of a therapist. “They go the extra mile to make everyone feel valued and appreciated, showing genuine concern for their friends' happiness,” Solaris says. (And they give amazing hugs.)

Below are the five zodiac signs who are almost always the mom of the friend group, according to an astrologer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

humanmade/E+/Getty Images

As a water sign, Cancer is known for being deeply attuned to emotions, says Solaris. They always notice when the attitude in a room changes, and also know just how to fix it. “Cancers have a nurturing nature, often acting as a shoulder to lean on for their friends,” she says. They’ll make sure everyone feels safe, cozy, and included, no matter what.

Because their ruling planet is the moon, Cancer also has instinctual caretaking abilities. They’re the ones who figure out the bill at dinner, put glasses of water in your hand at the club, and show up at your house with soup when you’re sick.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

AzmanJaka/E+/Getty Images

“Virgos are naturally detail-oriented and practical, making them great at organizing and managing the needs of their friends,” Solaris says. It’s why they’re the ones who not only plan the weekend getaway, but triumphantly lead everyone through the airport. When you’re with your Virgo mom, you know everything will be OK.

“This sign also has a sincere desire to help and support their loved ones, often offering valuable advice and solutions,” Solaris says. Not only will your Virgo BFF pick up if you call at midnight, but they’ll also know just what to say.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

vorDa/E+/Getty Images

Libra — an air sign represented by the scales — has a strong sense of fairness and justice, Solaris says. It makes them excellent mediators within a friend group, and it explains why they’re the motherly voice of reason in a group chat gone awry.

“They want harmony and are always looking for ways to restore balance, always striving to maintain peaceful relationships,” she adds. “Their diplomacy and thoughtfulness make them reliable nurturers.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Anastasia Babenko/Moment/Getty Images

The Capricorn in your friend group will rush to the rescue whenever someone needs a snack, a pain reliever, or a pad. In fact, they’ll have five different options of each in their bag. As an earth sign, they’re responsible, hardworking, and protective. “They embody the role of the dependable friend,” Solaris says.

After a night out, it’s always the Capricorn who waits up for a text so that they know everyone got home safe. (If you forget to text them, expect a phone call.) In a total mom move, they don’t always trust other people’s judgment, which is why they need you to check in.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

If someone has strong Pisces placements in their birth chart, you can bet they’re the mom of the friend group. “Pisces are extremely empathetic and intuitive, and they are considered the oldest in the zodiac,” Solaris notes. It means they have wise, motherly energy, which is so apparent when you sit on their couch, drink tea, and ask for advice.

According to Solaris, Pisces has a natural ability to understand other people’s emotions. They’re always down to lend a compassionate ear when you need to vent, and they can even predict your needs before you voice them. If that isn’t mom energy, what is?

Source:

Solaris the Hii Priestess, professional astrologer