Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of October 20 - 26

Your pull for this week is Strength — a major arcana card that has some pretty powerful energy. It represents things like self-discipline and inner grit, as well as compassion, courage, and commitment.

When Strength shows up in a tarot reading, it’s often a sign that you’ve entered an era of level-headedness. Instead of blowing up your group chat or panicking the moment life feels out of control, you’ll find yourself approaching your emotions with a noticeable sense of calm.

That inner strength can play out in so many different scenarios. If something goes awry at work, for example, you’ll take a deep breath and fix it. If your friend is going through a breakup and needs to vent via text, you’ll take the time to respond — even if you’re kind of busy. Your ability to be there for yourself and others will be a nice change of pace, especially after last week, which had you in your feels.

This card might also hint at a habit that you’ve been meaning to stick to. Instead of forgetting about it, you’ll actually make some progress in the days ahead. This is great news if you have a pile of grandma hobbies that are begging for your attention, or a workout class that’s already been booked. Even if you don’t have tons of extra energy, you’ll have the desire and determination to show up anyway.

It’s possible you’ll have endless amounts of patience this week, too. If so, you can take advantage of it by trying something new, slowing down, or practicing self-care. While it normally feels good to live life at 100 mph, or stay distracted with late-night scrolling, you’ll suddenly want to switch up the status quo.

For some, the Strength card could also be a sign that you’ll face a few fears. Even if it’s something small — like going on a first date or speaking up at work — you may want to take a few small steps outside your comfort zone.

Again, it’s all about being gentle. The person on the card isn’t taming the lion through drama and force, but through through kindness and nurturing. Keep that in mind as you go through the week, especially if you feel stressed. It’s the perfect reminder to stay calm.

For more, check out your horoscope.