Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of September 1 - 7

Your tarot card for the week is the Four of Wands. It points to things like community, reunions, and parties, as well as a sense of stability and belonging.

If you aren’t quite ready to let summer go, rest assured. The season isn’t quite over yet, and this card suggests you’ll still have a good time in the days ahead. Did you get a last-minute invite to a Labor Day party? Throw on your sandals and pick up a bottle of wine.

Revel in the balmy air, laugh with friends, and check off any last-minute items on your summer bucket list, like playing a game of Marco Polo in the pool or eating ice cream outside. This is the perfect time to indulge in fun before life gets busy in the fall.

If you don’t have any plans, this is your sign to make your own. Read on the beach, hike up to your favorite view, or ride your bike to the park. If you want, you can reflect on the past few months, but try to root yourself in the moment.

The Four of Wands is one of the party cards of the tarot deck, but it also points to this feeling of ease. It’s why you might catch yourself looking ahead to fall and, in true Virgo season fashion, imagining all the ways you’re about to get cozy and organized.

This feeling will really hit home if you’re about to do something different, like moving in with a partner or starting a new job. To help yourself settle in, create a new tradition. You’ve always dreamed of Friday night movie nights, so now’s your chance to make it a reality.

In any case, this week will be a good time to add a few new wellness habits to your routine, like stretching before bed or going on a walk in the morning. Think of it is as a pre-fall reset and do whatever would make you feel good.

Since the Four of Wands is associated with stability and belonging, it gives off strong nesting vibes. It’s a good time to refresh your home, possibly with a big closet clean-out or a quick slick of paint. Go ahead and get the fluffy pillows you’ve been eyeballing and light those pumpkin spice candles, too. No, it’s not too early.

