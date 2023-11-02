Taylor Swift's Venus Sign Perfectly Explains Her Relationship History

In addition to her songwriting prowess and tight bond with her fans, 12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift is known for cryptically chronicling the ups and downs of her love life through her music. Although the Midnights singer reveals plenty of emotion in her lyrics, she tends not to talk about her relationships publicly.

"I've learned that if I do [talk about it], people think it's up for discussion,” Swift said in 2019, adding that her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn “isn’t up for discussion.”

She and Alwyn split in March after 6 years together. She reportedly dated The 1975 singer Matty Healy in May, and now her personal life is back in the spotlight again, thanks to a rumored relationship with Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. While he isn’t shy about discussing their time together (he regularly dishes about it on his podcast), Swift hasn’t addressed it yet.

If you’re curious for more about her dating history, consider what role the stars play. Her Venus placement seems to reveal quite a bit.

What Is A Venus Placement?

Your birth chart is composed of planets and celestial bodies (like the sun and moon). Each astrological placement rules a specific area of your life. When it comes to romance, astrologers may look to your Venus sign to discern the way you receive and give love.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Venus Placement?

In addition to being a Sagittarius sun, Swift (born Dec. 13, 1989) has an Aquarius Venus, a placement that’s notorious for being emotionally unavailable — though it can also lead to passion and unconventional choices.

“People with Venus in Aquarius are the wild and charming heartbreakers of the zodiac. At first glance, they seem cool and aloof to dating, often off in their little world,” says astrologer Lauren Ash. “However, there’s a fire burning bright in the heart of every Aquarius Venus, and Taylor Swift is no different.”

Per the astrologer, people with this placement tend to keep their options open and aren’t drawn to one specific type of person; they also tend to get bored quickly and have an easier time moving on than most. That might explain why she’s been linked to both quiet artist types and an athlete, and why she was possibly open to spending time with Healy soon after her breakup.

Swift clearly has a romantic side, too — one of her albums, after all, is literally called Lover. That might be due to her moon (which represents feelings and deep desires) in its native sign, Cancer. People with Cancer moons tend to have a compassionate, emotional temperament, which could explain why Swift writes such moving lyrics.

Below, Ash breaks down what a Venus placement in Aquarius might reveal about Swift’s romantic history.

Travis Kelce (2023)

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Travis Kelce (born Oct. 5, 1989) is a Libra sun with a Scorpio Venus. Although a Scorpio Venus is typically closed off, if anyone can break down their walls, it’s an Aquarius. That’s because Scorpio Venus people like to get deep, and Aquarius Venus are all about investigating the secrets of the Universe. This could spell a natural attraction.

“However, Scorpio Venus placements can be very intense in love, which might be too much for Taylor’s free-spirited Aquarius Venus vibes,” Ash says.

The NFL player may have caught onto that and scaled back accordingly. This is my personal life,” he said during a Sept. 27 episode of his podcast, New Heights. “And I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week.”

On the plus side, Kelce might be particularly understanding of Swift’s career. “[His] Scorpio Venus conjuncts Taylor’s Mars in Scorpio, which shows the pair's shared passion and attraction in life,” Ash says. “Considering how hardworking and career-focused they both are, this is a supportive aspect. It shows that Travis is willing to support her emotionally in whatever way he can.”

Matty Healy (2023)

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Astrology lovers weren’t necessarily surprised by Swift’s rumored whirlwind relationship with Healy just weeks after her long-term relationship with Alwyn came to an end. The 1975 singer (born April 8, 1989) has both his sun and Venus in Aries. People born under the sign of the ram are sensual fire-starters who don’t care much about what others think — a sentiment often shared by those with Venus in Aquarius. That might explain this pair’s chemistry.

People with Venus in their birth charts are often attracted to the underdog and the misfits, labels that might fit indie musician Healy.

However, their rumored relationship had plenty of critics. He’s drawn attention for a slew of racist and misogynistic comments; last month, he made a broad apology.

“Matty Healy has been at the center of some big controversy, so it’s no wonder that Taylor and Matty were together this year when Pluto — a planet of toxicity and destruction — joined Taylor’s natal Venus in Aquarius,” says astrologer Ryan Marquardt. This Pluto-Venus transit can easily conjure up tumult and relationship drama, Marquardt says.

Joe Alwyn (2016 - 2023)

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Despite its length, Swift and Alwyn’s relationship was mostly shrouded in mystery. The Conversations With Friends actor (born Feb. 21, 1991) has both his sun and Venus in Pisces, an emotional water sign. As an intellectual air sign, Aquarius isn’t considered the most compatible match.

A Pisces Venus is usually big on romance, while Aquarius Venus people are typically interested in the relationship’s foundation of friendship. While fans didn’t get more than a glimpse into their romance, their musical collaboration (he’s credited as a songwriter and co-producer under the pseudonym William Bowery on her albums folklore, evermore, and Midnights) hinted at their camaraderie.

Although Aquarius Venuses usually get a thrill out of keeping a relationship hidden away, Swift might have been pulled in the opposite direction. A Sagittarius sun usually likes a partner to flaunt their love.

That reportedly was not the case in her relationship with Alwyn. In April, a source claimed, "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public.”

Tom Hiddleston (2016)

Newspix/Newspix/Getty Images

Similar issues may have contributed to Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s short-lived romance fizzling out. The Loki actor (born Feb. 9, 1981) has both his sun and Venus in Aquarius. With their matching Venus signs, it’s likely that these two connected on an intellectual level and were all in from the jump.

Remember the frenzy around his “I <3 T.S.” tank top? This Venus placement isn’t exactly known for PDA, and Hiddleston struggled to navigate the intense attention from her fans and the media. “I’m still trying to work out a way of having a personal life and protecting it, but also without hiding,” he said after Tanktopgate in 2017. “A relationship in the limelight takes work.”

“Even though Venus in Aquarius loves to network, this placement also needs to spend a lot of alone time with the people it loves the most,” Marquardt says. According to the astrologer, a lack of privacy might have contributed to this couple’s split.

Calvin Harris (2015 - 2016)

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor and Calvin Harris’ relationship might not have ended amicably (he went on a messy Twitter spree), but there were flashes of sweetness during their 15 months together. Better known by his DJ name, Adam Wiles (born Jan. 17, 1984) is a Capricorn with a Venus is Sagittarius. This couple’s Venus signs are highly compatible; it’s likely they understood each other on a deep, serious level.

“When these two were on the same page, it was [likely] a strong relationship that challenged them to be their best selves,” Ash says, adding that it’s possible there was some “competition and tension between the two.”

Amid their breakup, a source claimed Harris was “intimidated” by Swift’s success. Although the DJ insisted he was “not jealous,” his birth chart might explain his rumored envy. Harris and Swift are both fire signs who typically enjoy the limelight and being celebrated for their skills — so it’s possible he was concerned that she was overshadowing him.

Aquarius Venus people can move on quickly. Within weeks of their breakup, Swift was spotted with Hiddleston.

Harry Styles (2012 - 2013)

David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Sparks flew between the two musicians from late 2012 to early 2013, and even though it was short-lived, their connection was reportedly magnetic. Harry Styles (born Feb. 1, 1994) has a stellium (three or more planets in a single sign) in Aquarius, his sun and Venus included. This concentrated water bearer energy isn’t typically be known to be romantic, but the intellectual side of their relationship might have been particularly sexy.

Swift’s song “Style” is rumored to be about the former One Direction member. (Lyrics include references to a “James Dean daydream look” and “long hair, slicked back” — plus, of course, there’s the possible pun on his last name.)

“Aquarius Venus placements might seem like the rebels of romance, but they’re looking for that timeless love just like anyone else,” Ash says. “This song shows that despite her love of bad boys with wild eyes, she [could be] a secret lover girl who wears her heart on her sleeve.” (The chorus: “When we go crashing down, we come back every time / ‘Cause we never go out of style.”)

Despite their astrological similarities, the two musicians are influenced by Saturn in totally different ways. The planet traditionally was considered to rule Aquarius, and today, it’s seen as Capricorn’s ruler — the sign of Swift’s stellium.

“This [could’ve been] a huge sticking point in their relationship compatibility and might’ve caused the end of their relationship,” Ash says. That’s because Saturn rules discipline and the long-term, so even though there’s a lot of shared Aquarian energy, “Harry likely didn’t treat the relationship as seriously as Taylor’s Cancer moon [may have] needed him too, and eventually, she [might have] had enough.”

Jake Gyllenhaal (2010)

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal (born Dec. 19, 1980) is both a Sagittarius sun and Venus. People with his Venus placement tend to be adventurous when it comes to love, which compliments an Aquarius Venus nicely, keeping them on their toes.

Although the actor and the musician have some agreeable placements in their birth charts, but ultimately, the stars spelled a split. “Taylor’s Venus placement perfectly explains why she would experience a random and sudden breakup,” Marquardt says.

The lyrics of “All Too Well,” her song widely rumored to be about Gyllenhaal, might back up the astrologer’s theory. The bridge goes, “And you call me up again just to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of being honest.” In the 10-minute version, the lyrics describe a lover who becomes distant after bonding with her dad — in other words, not someone likely to make a quick exit.

People with Venus in Aquarius like to call the shots, so it’s easy to see why Swift wouldn’t want to be blindsided by a breakup. “Venus in Aquarius would much rather be the one pulling the plug,” Marquardt says.

John Mayer (2009 - 2010)

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

John Mayer (born Oct. 16, 1977) is a Libra with a Venus in practical Virgo — not the best match for an Aquarian’s unpredictable nature. If he stayed true to his Venus placement’s tendencies, it’s possible that their significant age gap (she was 19, he was 32) no longer felt sensible enough to sustain the relationship.

Swift’s ballad “Dear John” is widely rumored to be inspired by Mayer. Many say it’s written in the style of his music, and most pointedly, she sings, “Don’t you think 19’s too young?” But on top of that, the lyrics describe an ex with a Virgo-esque meticulous side: “I lived in your chess game” and “Never impressed by me acing your tests.”

For what it’s worth, Marquardt says that penning a scathing breakup song is exactly what a scorned Aquarius Venus would do.

Taylor Lautner (2009)

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Ah, Taylor squared. Lautner (born Feb. 11, 1992) is an Aquarius with a Capricorn Venus. While his earth sign Venus might gravitate towards serious relationships, that could feel too restrictive for an air sign Aquarius Venus — and their story seems to give credit to that theory. When they broke up, a source claimed, “he liked her more than she liked him” and “they decided they were better as friends. There was no chemistry.”

That tracks with Swift’s Sagittarius sun and Venus in Aquarius, a combo that thrives on a hot spark. “This [likely] felt like more of a platonic relationship for her,” Marquardt says.

Swift’s song “Back to December” is often assumed to be about Lautner, and the lyrics seem fitting for both their rumored romantic dynamic and their astrological compatibility: “We small talk, work and the weather” and “You gave me roses and I left them there to die.”

Joe Jonas (2008)

Swift’s relationship with the boy band member is most often remembered for one thing: the 27-second phone call he made to end it. While it might seem harsh, it makes sense from an astrological perspective. Joe Jonas (born Aug. 15, 1989) is a Leo with a Venus in Virgo.

People with this Venus placement are typically very direct when it comes to romance — in other words, not the type to draw out a breakup. Swift’s birth chart played a role, too. “Aquarius rules technology, so it makes sense that it happened over the phone,” Marquardt says.

Sources:

Lauren Ash, astrologer

Ryan Marquardt, astrologer