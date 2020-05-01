The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have On-Again, Off-Again Relationships

Many times a breakup means it's time to forgive, forget, and move on. But for the zodiac signs who have on-again, off-again relationships, they often find themselves getting back together with an ex, breaking up, and then repeating the cycle all over again.

It's a habit pretty much anyone can fall into. For instance, it's easy to reach out to an ex if you had amazing chemistry, and thus can't get them out of your head. It's also easy to get back together with someone if your breakup wasn't too terrible or dramatic. If you parted ways due to something silly, why not give things another go?

But when you factor in astrology, it becomes clear why certain zodiac signs are extra attracted to the on-again, off-again life. Some signs will jump into relationships without thinking, due to their natural impulsivity, and then jump right back out again. Others might mull over a breakup and, because they're fair and open-minded, land on a bunch of reasons why it won't hurt to get back together with an ex.

It can be tough for their friends to understand why they always end up in on-again/off-again relationships. For some signs, loyalty is everything, breakups are stressful, and the end of a relationship is the end of a relationship. But for the three zodiac signs listed below, the option of getting back together — and breaking up — is always on the table.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) If anyone is going to be in on-again, off-again relationships, it's Aries. As astrologer Emily Ridout, MA, tells Bustle, "Aries energy is the sign of the self. Because of this, people with strong Aries energy tend to be impulsive, and often go for what they want."

Aries Moves Fast Basically, if something seems like a good idea in the moment — whether it's breaking up or getting back together — an Aries will do it without hesitation. For example, while most of us would think twice before texting an ex, an Aries will already be hitting send before they've given themselves a chance to weigh the pros and cons.

They Love Relationships Aries is likely to make up their mind about a person, and then not change it, Ridout says. So if they start to fall for their partner, they'll continue liking them even after a breakup. While they may accidentally fall into the on-again, off-again lifestyle, Aries people really do value their relationships, and they try to be good partners.

But Their Mood Changes Quickly The thing is, their mood is quick to change, and that can make for a tricky combination. Since they're ruled by the planet Mars, which controls physical drive, "they might be swayed out of relationships when the winds turn, and then back in again later on," Ridout says. If someone intriguing comes their way, it won't be long before they feel like their partner is "smothering" them. That's when they'll call off their relationship in order to get a little breathing room — aka, hookup with someone else. But many Aries folks are quick to realize when they've made a mistake or jumped too soon, at which point they'll try to get back with their ex.

How To Stop The Cycle If an Aries wants to break out of the on-again, off-again cycle, Ridout has some advice. "Decide where you're directing your energy, and try not to be swayed solely by your physical/sexual drives," she says. "Commit to one direction, or be OK with on-again, off-again dynamics."

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) While some folks will do whatever it takes to completely erase any memory of an ex, Geminis are a mutable sign, which means they're adaptable and flexible — and a bit more open-minded.

Geminis Are Forgiving "Because of this," Ridout says, "they're likely to see conflict, breakups (indeed, occasionally commitment as well) as being situational rather than permanent." In other words, they aren't the type to burn pictures of their exes or delete numbers from their phone. Instead, they're always happy to revisit the past, especially if they think someone's changed for the better.

They're Great Communicators Another trait that makes a Gemini open to on-again, off-again relationships? Their ability to see someone else's point of view, Ridout says, which makes it easier to feel empathy for an ex. Instead of shutting an ex out after a breakup, they take the time to consider why they were upset or what went wrong. And they're always down to discuss. This sign possesses excellent communication skills, which works to their advantage when smoothing things over.

But They're Also Flaky That said, Geminis are air signs, and that means they can be a bit indecisive and "flaky." Once they're in a relationship, it's often not long before they're craving their single life again, and calling things off.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Libra is the cardinal air sign, Ridout says, and the primary sign concerned with partnership. So it makes sense why they'd be willing to give an ex a second chance.

Libras Are Empathetic "Libra energy people, while they might assert themselves in conflict, are likely to feel the pendulum swing the other way post-breakup and thus identify with the other person's side," Ridout says. Once things have cooled off after a breakup, they're usually able to take an objective look at what went wrong, and give their ex a second chance.

They Dislike Being Alone Their on-again, off-again relationships also have a lot to do with the fact Libras hate being alone. While some signs fall into this cycle because they crave independence, Libra finds themselves reaching out to exes, for that sense of security. The trouble is, Ridout says, that Libras have a way of overlooking ongoing problems, because they'd prefer to have a bad partner than none at all. And that means they often end up in toxic situations with people who aren't good for them.

But They're Also Picky For the Libras who call things off, though, it probably has a lot to do with their relationship to aesthetics. They can easily fall into the trap of believing a partner needs to be "perfect" in order for a relationship to work. They often don't realize what they had until after the breakup, at which point their empathy — and sense — kicks in, and they scramble to work things out.

How To Stop The Cycle Libras can break this cycle by dating people who are grounded, and who have their best interests are heart. "If someone has treated you poorly in the past, they're likely to do it again," Ridout says. "Remember that, and give yourself space to find partners who truly value your amicable nature."

Why These Relationships Can Be OK These three signs — and anyone else, really — should keep in mind there's nothing inherently wrong with having on-again, off-again relationships, if that's what they decide to do. For some folks, the dynamic meshes perfectly with their personality. And sometimes the situation truly does call for it. As Ridout says, "It's only when people are frustrated with the cycle that they can use astrology to assist them. Here's to everyone forging their own paths!"

Source:

Emily Ridout, MA, astrologer