Lugging your hamper to the laundromat can be a total drag. Between waiting for open washers and hauling it back home, it's a major inconvenience that can take up a bug chunk of your day. The solution? The best portable washing machines fit easily in the smallest spaces and wash your clothes, all without you ever having to leave the house.

Before you invest, it's important to think about your available space. When it comes to portable washing machines, there are a ton of choices. Some are even big enough to hold up to 11 pounds of clothes in a single load, and if you invest in a model with a drain hose, be sure to find a place where you can safely allow water to drain from your machine.

Another thing to consider is how high tech you want to go with your washer. Machines are all over the place in this aspect. If you want to keep it simple (and a bit cheaper), you could opt for a machine with a simple on and off switch. But if you're looking for something with more speed and temperature options, a touchpad portable washer is your best bet.

Picking the best portable washing machine for you and your space can be tricky. Here's a roundup of some fantastic options so you can throw in a load and get back to your couch ASAP.

1 The Best Overall: Giantex Full-Automatic Portable Washing Machine Giantex Full-Automatic Portable Washing Machine Amazon $250 See On Amazon This compact washing machine packs a lot of punch despite its slim design. The honeycomb-shaped inner tub can hold up to 10 pounds of laundry per load (and if you aren't sure what 10 pounds of clothing looks like, the support manual comes with a handy reference guide to help you out). It also features a touchpad control panel with 10 washing programs and eight water levels to choose from. It comes with a drain pump you can direct into a sink or tub. This machine even features a "balance adjustment," which will automatically shift clothing so weight is equally distributed throughout the washer for efficient cleaning, every time. According to one reviewer: "It sounds corny, but it has really changed our lives. We can do laundry right in our apartment whenever we want and not have to worry about if the washers and dryers are being used downstairs or deal with lugging it all downstairs, setting an alarm to go down and change it, etc. We bought a little drying rack and hanging one as well."

2 A High-Tech Splurge: Panda Compact Washer Panda Compact Washer Amazon $359 See On Amazon This sleek portable washer has all the bells and whistles without taking up much space. The inner tub is big enough to hold up to 11 pounds of laundry, and the clear viewing lid makes it easy to check in on your clothes as they're going through the wash cycle. There's also a LED touchpad that offers six washing programs — including special options for both bulky and delicate clothing. Plus, this machine comes with an easy-to-install kit with sink adaptor so you'll have it up and running in no time. The only drawback is the price, but if you're looking for a luxury option with tons of settings, this is a great pick. Reviewers rave about how quiet this machine is while it works. According to one reviewer: "Excellent. Quiet. Cleans super great. Even washes two queen sized sheets that are thin. Definitely would recommend this machine to other apt. dwellers. Too bad I still have to stay with it so the drain hose does not come out of the kitchen sink. That's fine though. Just doing other things in the kitchen while the machine drains."

3 The Most Affordable: KUPPET Mini Portable Washing Machine KUPPET Mini Portable Washing Machine Amazon $73 See On Amazon For a budget-friendly option, this super affordable mini washer hits all the right marks. This little machine is lightweight and compact enough to fit into just about any closet or storage space, and yet can fit nearly 8 pounds of laundry. It also features a timer for both wash and spin cycles so you can load your clothes, set the timer, and let it do its thing until the buzzer goes off. Even better, this unit comes with its own tube so you can attach it to your washer for easy draining. According to one reviewer: "I love these mini washers. My knees thank the company who made it. I don't have to walk constantly up & down the stairs. I get to wash my clothes in the comfort of my apartment. Saving gas, mileage and time."