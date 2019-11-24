While you’d have to shell out several hundred dollars for many of the top air purifiers on the market, it’s definitely possible to spend less on a device that works to remove unwanted smoke, dust, and pollen particles from the air in your home or office. The best budget air purifiers may not perform on the same scale as their more expensive counterparts, but they’re still an effective way to reduce allergies and odors.

Before purchasing an air purifier, the first thing you’ll want to think about is the size of your space in comparison with the recommended coverage area for each model. It’s unlikely that you’ll find an air purifier that will be effective in a large open-plan space for under $100, but you can certainly find a quality air purifier for an office, bedroom or other enclosed room. And don’t forget to factor in the height of your room — you’ll need an air purifier that can cover more space if you have very high ceilings.

You should also think about whether the size of the air purifier itself matters to you. Some models are small and subtle enough to fit easily on a desktop or counter, but larger and more conspicuous models may be more secure on the ground.

Efficiency is another thing to consider. The Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) indicates how efficiently each air purifier can process air at its highest speed — a higher CADR indicates a more efficient device.

Finally, take a look at the noise level for each air purifier, as some are louder than others. They can range from 15 to 75 decibels (dB) — the lower the noise level, in decibels, the quieter the machine. If you’re a light sleeper and you plan to run your it at night, you may want to opt for a quieter air purifier.

While more research is needed for us to fully understand the long-term benefits of using an indoor filtration system or air purifier, many users have reported positive results with the following models in their own homes, citing less severe allergies, a reduction in odors, and more. Here are the best air purifiers that you can snag for $100 and under on Amazon:

1 The Overall Best Air Purifier Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier Amazon $100 See On Amazon Recommended coverage area: Up to 200 square feet Size of the device: 10.8 x 7 x 12.5 inches With more than 13,000 Amazon ratings and counting, the Pure Enrichment Purezone 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier is a great choice for an air purifier for your home or office. It contains a three-stage filtration with a carbon pre-filter, HEPA filter, and UV-C light and photocatalyst filter. It offers three speed settings and a timed auto shut-off option you can set to two, four, or eight hours. The four-button control panel at the top of the appliance is really simple to use, and features an indicator light that serves as a reminder to replace the filter. You’ll also find a handle on the back of the appliance to make it easier to move around the air purifier if the need arises. Its noise level is 30dB on the quietest setting and its CADR is 80 cubic feet per minute. Some reviewers have mentioned that the airflow is weak compared to other purifiers they’ve had, so it’s likely best to use this model in small rooms. Should you have any issues with the device, it’s covered by a five-year warranty. One reviewer wrote: “Top-notch product for a great price! [...] After owning/using this product for three months, I love this unit! The design is very sleek and simple. It also has a very sturdy feel. Learning all the controls were simple. Changing the filter is simple. It provides just the right amount of white noise. Best of all, the air in my house is cleaner than ever (using another product for measuring air quality). This is an all-around wonderful product.”

2 This Budget Air Purifier That’s Editor-Approved Lasko LP200 HEPA Desktop Air Purifier Amazon $60 See On Amazon Recommended coverage area: Up to 109 square feet Size of the device: 10.3 x 7.3 x 14.8 inches Amy Biggart, Commerce Editor at Bustle, appreciates how compact this Lasko Desktop Air Purifier is — she describes, “The size of this air purifier really can't be beat — I have it tucked into a corner of my apt and barely notice it’s there.” According to Biggart, using and maintaining this model is fairly simple: “It has three settings, the lowest of which I can barely hear operate, and it also has a convenient timer so I can set it to work all day long.” Changing the two-filter pack (which includes one activated carbon filter and one HEPA filter) is “super easy,” too. While Lasko doesn’t specify exactly how loud it is, this air purifier has a CADR of 73, 81, and 83 for smoke, dust, and pollen, respectively. One reviewer wrote: “This is very well made high quality air purifier. The whole outside is made of a glossy white plastic. The buttons are touch so no need to press down or turn any knobs. It works quietly on the first speed. The other speeds are a bit noisier. I really enjoy the part that it has a timer you can set it on and you don’t have to worry about turning it off since it will automatically turn off at the time you request. [...] Very happy with this find.

3 The Best Compact Air Purifier KOIOS Air Purifier Amazon $46 See On Amazon Recommended coverage area: Up to 60 square feet Size of device: 7.5 x 6.9 x 6.9 inches This super compact KOIOS Air Purifier is the best budget option for small rooms like enclosed offices. It has a three-stage filtration using a preliminary filter, HEPA filter, and carbon filter. Use the single-button control panel to turn the device on the low setting, the high setting, and off. Its noise level is 50dB on its lowest setting, which is louder than the other air purifiers on this list. (For context, 50dB is about as loud as a conversation at home.) You won’t find an auto shut-off or timer functionality and its blue light can’t be turned off or dimmed while it’s on — but this basic model has a cheap price and comes with a one-year warranty. One reviewer wrote: “The size and portability of the purifier make it super convenient. I can travel with it and keep it at my desk too!”

4 The Fan-Favorite Quiet Air Purifier Levoit Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier Amazon $100 See On Amazon Recommended coverage area: Up to 215 square feet Size of the device: 8.7 x 8.7 x 14.2 inches Boasting more than 43,000 ratings on Amazon thus far, the Levoit Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier has a CADR of 230+ cubic meters per hour and a three-stage filtration system with a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and carbon filter. It offers three fan speeds, a sleep mode, and an auto shut-off timer for two, four, six, or eight hours. Its quietest setting has a noise level of 24dB (20dB is about as loud as a whisper). The control panel features a filter replacement indicator light, and the device comes with a one-year warranty with the option to extend it one additional year. One reviewer wrote: “This machine arrived today and I set it up and used it before going to bed. I set in on low and what a nice night of rest I had. It is quieter than a whisper and very comforting. I woke up feeling better than I have in quite a while. I am so glad I purchased this machine and am thinking of purchasing a second one rather that moving it from room to room.”

5 The Best Air Purifier With Aromatherapy Elechomes Air Purifier Amazon $60 See On Amazon Recommended coverage area: Up to 215 square feet Size of the device: 6.3 x 6.3 x 9.3 inches If you enjoy essential oil aromatherapy, the Elechomes Air Purifier is the way to go. Simply place a few drops of your favorite essential oil on the pad in the fragrance box and the scent will subtly diffuse into the air. This air purifier has three stages of filtration: pre-filter, HEPA filter, and carbon filter. The four-button control panel is straightforward to use and allows you to set the air purifier to one of three fan speed settings or sleep mode. On its quietest setting, it produces 33dB of noise. You can also set the auto shut-off timer to one, two, four, or eight hours. An indicator light appears after 3,000 hours of use to remind you to replace the filter. It comes with a one-year warranty. One reviewer wrote: “This little device is amazing. Sits nicely on the end table. Love the ability to use aromatherapy oils with it. You will hardly notice any sound from it.”

6 The Best Air Purifier With An Air Quality Indicator Biange Air Purifier Amazon $68 See On Amazon Recommended coverage area: Unspecified Size of the device: 8.7 x 8.7 x 12.6 inches With the Biange air purifier, you get three stages of filtration (pre-filter, HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter), three fan speed settings, and a sleep mode. It also features an air quality indicator light that displays whether the amount of fine particulate matter in the air is excellent, fair, or poor, plus a thermometer and humidistat for assessing the temperature and humidity levels of the room. This Biange model has a CADR of 180 cubic meters per hour, and the noise level is 25dB on its quietest setting. You can set it to automatically turn off after two, four, or eight hours, and an indicator light that automatically reminds you to periodically change the filter. One reviewer wrote: “My son suffers from seasonal allergies so I thought I would get one of these for his room. I was really impressed with how easy it was to use. It has an automatic sensor that can tell when there is dust or pollen in the air and it will pick up its speed accordingly. It comes with a simple small plug that goes in the wall. There is also a sleep setting and a timer. I think that this is small and compact, yet is powerful and will easily clean up the air in the room. It is very portable. We’ve been using it for the past couple months and absolutely love it.”

