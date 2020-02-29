If you’re looking to make your frizzy hair a bit smoother, the best conditioners for frizzy hair are great tools to add to your arsenal. It’s generally recommended that you always use a conditioner if you wash your hair with shampoo, but which conditioner is best will vary depending on your hair type and goals. A conditioner that provides moisture and smoothes strands is an absolute must if you want to tame frizz, which is caused by damage or disruption to the cuticle, or the exterior protective layer of a strand of hair. This includes damage from dryness, heat damage, or shampoos that contain sulfates, which tend to dry out hair, as well as a disruption of the cuticle as a result of humidity.

There are two main types of conditioners that can help to create a sleeker ’do: conditioners you apply and rinse out, and leave-in conditioners. Traditional conditioners and deep-conditioning hair masks are typically applied to wet hair after shampooing, then rinsed out with water. They contain ingredients like oils, polymers, and proteins that penetrate, moisturize, strengthen, and/or smooth out the cuticle. While leave-in conditioners or nourishing serums are applied to damp hair after shampooing, they don’t need to be rinsed out, allowing the product more time to penetrate the cuticle and protect the hair. They can be combed into or sprayed on your hair, depending on the individual product.

Frizz-fighting conditioners are formulated for dry, damaged hair, so they can contain more oils and polymers to coat and protect each individual strand and generally feel heavier than other conditioners. This should pose little problem if you have thick or curly hair that might benefit from a conditioner that’s creamier in consistency and loaded with oils. However, if your hair is fine or prone to greasiness, a lightweight conditioning spray might be a better option for adding moisture and shine without weighing it down.

1. The Overall Best Anti-Frizz Conditioner: Moroccanoil Smoothing Conditioner

2. The Best Budget Conditioner For Frizzy Hair: John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Nourishment Conditioner

3. The Best Lightweight Leave-In Conditioner: Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray

4. The Best Conditioner For Humidity: Biolage Smoothproof Conditioner For Frizzy Hair

5. The Best Leave-In Cream For Curly Hair: Shea Moisture Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner

From lightweight sprays to creamy masks, here are the best conditioners for anyone looking to smooth frizzy hair. (And don’t forget to pair your conditioner with one of the best shampoos for frizzy hair!)

1 The Overall Best Anti-Frizz Conditioner Moroccanoil Smoothing Conditioner Amazon $26 See On Amazon Kick frizz to the curb and say hello to soft, smooth hair with this Moroccanoil Smoothing Conditioner, which contains antioxidant-rich argan oil and argan butter to hydrate and nourish your hair. Its special AminoRenew ingredient strengthens the keratin proteins of your hair and contains amino acids to help your hair retain moisture. It also includes silicone polymers to smooth out and protect the cuticle. Additionally, it doesn’t have any sulfates, and it’s safe to use on color-treated hair. Positive Amazon review: “Absolutely the best! I have frizzy hair. I use this along with M oil and M Intense Curl Cream. They make my hair soft and manageable. Best product line ever. And the scent.....to die for!”

2 The Best Budget Conditioner For Frizzy Hair John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Nourishment Conditioner Amazon $9 See On Amazon John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Daily Nourishment Conditioner offers real bang for your buck with a formula that contains nutrients and silk proteins to strengthen hair, plus dimethicone, a silicone polymer that coats the cuticle to lock in moisture and make strands smooth. This product is best for medium to thick and wavy to curly hair, so opt for something more lightweight, like Briogeo’s Farewell Frizz leave-in conditioning spray if you have fine, straight, or grease-prone locks. Positive Amazon review: “I love this product. I have very thick, naturally curly hair. The summers and the rain make my hair blow up — this product keeps my hair under control in very humid conditions.”

3 The Best Lightweight Leave-In Conditioner Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking for a lightweight conditioner? Briogeo’s Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk leave-in conditioning spray is the product for you. Unlike the other options on this list, it comes in a spray bottle, so it’s very easy to get lightweight, even coverage. This product is free of harsh sulfates such as SLS and SLES and doesn’t rely on silicones to coat the hair — instead it has rosehip oil, argan oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E. You don’t have to have fine or straight hair to use this one, though — it’s great for any hair types, including color-treated, keratin-treated, chemically-treated, and relaxed hair, in need of lightweight moisture. Positive Amazon review: “So I have very fine and frizzy hair. No matter how many times I brush my hair it comes out looking like someone rubbed my head with a balloon. This worked wonders smoothing out my frizz and without making my hair feel super oily. And as a big bonus it smells amazing! Now my hair is frizz-free and smells like coconut.”

4 The Best Conditioner For Humidity Biolage Smoothproof Conditioner For Frizzy Hair Amazon $20 See On Amazon Formulated specifically to tackle frizz caused by humidity, Biolage Smoothproof Conditioner will help your hair stay smooth and under control even on rainy and humid days. It contains oil from the camellia oleifera seed, which seals in your hair’s moisture while repelling the exterior moisture and humidity that can disrupt the texture of the cuticle. It is sulfate-free and safe to use on color-treated hair. Positive Amazon review: “I’ve struggled with curly hair since my teens and used Biolage for years. This [...] makes my hair shiny and soft and cuts the frizz on high humidity days.”

5 The Best Leave-In Cream For Curly Hair Shea Moisture Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you need lots of moisture, look no further than Shea Moisture’s Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner. Its creamy consistency, which might feel heavy on fine hair, makes it a good fit for thick hair and curls. In its formula, you’ll find hydrating organic shea butter and coconut oil, as well as Jamaican black castor oil, which seals in moisture and protects your strands. Positive Amazon review: “I have naturally curly hair and have been using this product for a couple of years now. I needed something that would moisturize my hair, make it easy to detangle and help with frizz and this did the trick. I also like that it’s not heavily fragranced. I highly recommend it.”

6 An Editor-Approved Conditioning Mask For Frizzy Hair Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask Amazon $38 See On Amazon Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask comes with two thumbs up from Ileana Morales Valentine, Associate Commerce Editor at Bustle. Valentine writes, “This was the rare product that made a noticeable difference after one use. My hair was immediately softer and the frizz was tamer — that’s notable considering I live in humid Florida.” She also recommends the shampoo and everyday conditioner in the same line. The mask is jam-packed with nourishing ingredients, including algae extract, biotin, and a blend of frizz-fighting oils, like rosehip and sweet almond oil. Positive Amazon review: “I loooooove this product. It’s been really good for my hair. My hair was very damaged, dried. I’ve been using this every time I shower and it’s making a HUGE difference in my hair!! I will buy it again and again. I’m gonna get one for my mom too..”

7 A Conditioning Hair Serum For Frizzy Hair Herstyler Hair Repair Serum Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you experience frizzy strands even with deep conditioners, you might also add a leave-in conditioning serum to your regimen. Boasting more than 15,000 ratings on Amazon, Herstyler’s Hair Repair Serum smooths and hydrates dry hair with argan oil and aloe vera. It’s also formulated with vitamin E, which can help protect the hair cuticle and prevent strands from frizzing up from the get-go. You can apply it to damp hair after washing and conditioning or apply it to dry hair to help contain flyaways. Reviewers have noted that it works wonderfully for both thin and thick hair alike. Positive Amazon review: “Love this oil! I use it when my hair is dry to reduce frizziness. It works very well, and you only need a little. The scent is mild and lovely. Great product for the price!”

8 A Conditioner Formulated For Color-Treated Hair Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner Amazon $28 See On Amazon While there are a number of color-safe conditioners on the market, Olapex’s No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is a real standout. With more than 36,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, it’s beloved for its replenishing formula. It adds moisture to hair that has been damaged by in-salon treatments and heat styling. The result, according to reviewers? Softer, smoother, and frizz-free hair. While it’s popular among shoppers with color-treated hair, anyone who wants to strengthen their strands can give it a try, too. Positive Amazon review: “Great product. Does not strip color and does assist in fixing damaged hair. A small amount of this product goes a long way.”

9 A Leave-In Conditioner With UV Protection For Frizzy Hair Stream2Sea Leave-In Hair Conditioner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Did you know that too much sun exposure can damage strands? Stream2Sea’s Leave-In Hair Conditioner protects hair from UV rays, which can be particularly beneficial for color-treated hair. It incorporates antioxidant-rich green tea and wakame, plus olive oil and keratin proteins to help protect and moisturize strands. Just slather it on your hair as you would an SPF on your face — and, as a bonus, the formula is ocean-friendly, too. Positive Amazon review: “Love this product! Saved my hair last beach trip with all the diving and snorkeling! Made my hair much more manageable to go from beach to beach bar!”

10 A Conditioning Heat-Protectant Spray For Frizzy Hair Redken One United All-In-One Leave In Conditioner Amazon $36 See On Amazon While heat styling can instantly give you a fun new look, in the long run it can hurt your strands and lead to frizz. A heat protectant like Redken’s One United All-In-One conditioner spray can help mitigate damage caused by heat tools. Like the name implies, it’s an all-in-one conditioner that primes and protects all hair types. You can leave it on, or rinse it off — either way, you’re promised softer, smoother strands that are better equipped to handle the heat. If anything, this conditioning spray is on the pricey side, but it also comes in 1-ounce and 5-ounce options if you want to take a smaller size for a spin before committing to a big bottle. Positive Amazon review: “A lil’ mist for a lot of soft ringlets! Wish I’d splurged for the big bottle. Always been an avid Redken user, but this product hits it out of the park! For days I don’t want to style my hair, just spray this in and let it naturally dry. Keeps frizz down and gives me soft curls. For days I want to blow-dry, it creates a smooth healthy-feeling texture. Not sure what it smells like, but I like it. Very pleased overall. Will be buying more. Great everyday/after shower product!”

11 A Wildly Popular Argan Oil For Frizzy Hair Moroccanoil Treatment Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Applying a bit of product with nourishing argan oil can help cut down on hair’s frizz, and Moroccanoil’s Treatment Oil is a wildly popular choice with more than 35,000 positive Amazon reviews thus far. One reviewer attested, “I have dry, curly hair. This oil conditions it and requires only a small amount for good results.” While it can smooth flyaways and leave your hair with a nice sheen, reviewers have reported that it doesn’t leave it looking super greasy. Apply it to your strands straight after a shower, or onto dry hair when you need to tame flyaways in between washes. Positive Amazon review: “My hair loves oil and this is one I put in all the time. Conditions and adds so much moisture while controlling frizz. Have been using this for years and it smells so good.”