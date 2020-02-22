If you prefer a smoother hairstyle, you know how frustrating it can be when your hair refuses to cooperate. Fortunately, the best shampoos for frizzy hair can help your stay sleek and shiny. Frizz — not to be confused with waves or curls — occurs when the little scales that make up the cuticle of the hair, or the outer layer, lift up instead of lying flat. This can be caused when hair is dry or damaged, or as a result of moisture in the air.

As the first step in a hair cleansing and styling routine, shampoo provides the foundation for achieving non-frizzy ’dos. When you’re shopping for a frizz-reducing shampoo, look for ingredients that will help protect and moisturize your strands. Some products contain polymers that coat the cuticle, sealing in moisture while keeping out any external moisture (think: humidity) that might affect the texture of your hair.

If you struggle to keep your hair moisturized, look for shampoos that incorporate natural oils in their formulas that can penetrate, coat, and hydrate the cuticle. Argan, coconut, avocado, and marula oils are all commonly used as moisturizing ingredients in hair care. Finally, some products incorporate ingredients that can help repair damaged hair and make it smoother and less prone to frizz, such as hydrolyzed keratin or other hydrolyzed proteins.

You should avoid products with sulfates, which are a common ingredient in shampoos and can cause frizz by drying out your hair and stripping it of natural oils. For this reason, none of the shampoos on this list contain sulfates.

Whether you’re on a budget or want to splurge on frizz-free hair, these four shampoos will leave your hair feeling nourished — and help you achieve that sleek, silky hair you’ve been chasing.

1. The Best Overall Shampoo To Fight Frizz Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo (8 Oz.) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This Living Proof No Frizz shampoo contains Living Proof’s patented healthy hair molecule (OFPMA), which coats the cuticle to smooth out hair and protect it from humidity. The molecule also repels oil and dirt, which can help your hair look fresh for longer and, in turn, reduce the frequency with which you shampoo. Reviewers who love this sulfate-free Living Proof shampoo report that it leaves hair feeling soft and shiny without weighing it down too much, and a little bit of product goes a long way. Strictly gluten-free users might want to steer clear of this one, however, as it contains hydrolyzed wheat protein. This protein, like keratin, is able to bond to damaged hair in order to smooth and repair it. Positive Amazon review: “I just can’t replace this shampoo. It’s a 10 in every single way. It does help with the frizz, it leaves your hair with an amazing texture and feel. It is a little pricey, but it is totally worth the money.”

2. The Best Budget Anti-Frizz Shampoo L'Oréal Paris EverPure Frizz-Defy Sulfate-Free Shampoo (8.5 Oz.) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This L'Oréal Paris EverPure Frizz-Defy sulfate-free shampoo has marula oil, a lightweight, moisturizing, and antioxidant-rich ingredient, as well as amodimethicone, a silicone polymer that coats strands to lock in moisture and make the cuticle sit smoothly. This shampoo is meant to last — according to L'Oréal Paris, it can fight frizz for up to 24 hours. With cleansing plus moisturizing properties and the ability to help your hair hold up in humidity, this shampoo is a great option for anyone on a budget. Positive Amazon review: “This shampoo really does work well on controlling frizz, even in the Florida summer with all the humidity. [...] It lathers nicely and doesn't have an overpowering scent. My hair dries soft and easily, leaving it looking and staying frizz free.”

3. The Best Super-Moisturizing Shampoo Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo (8.5 Oz.) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon As you can probably guess from the name of the product, Moroccanoil's Moisture Repair shampoo depends on the benefits of oils — two different nutrient-rich oils, in fact! Avocado oil and argan oil both work to hydrate and protect the hair in this formula. In addition to oils, this Moroccanoil shampoo has reconstructive keratin, which can help restore elasticity to the hair and smooth out strands. Positive Amazon review: “The BEST shampoo I have ever used. My hair is very dry and tends to frizz, winter or summer! This shampoo leaves my hair feeling soft and makes it shiny in a good way. I'm happy I discovered it.”