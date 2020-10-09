These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Zen Out Under October's New Moon

Do you want the good news or the less-good news? Well, the less-good is simply that this month is astrologically intense, and we're all in for a chaotic cosmic ride. The good news is that the upcoming October 2020 new moon on October 16 brings a moment of calm within the storm, even if it is fraught with some retrogrades and planetary drama. And if you're one of the lucky zodiac signs that the October 2020 new moon affects least, you'll be able to make the most of this cosmic opportunity more easily than some of us.

New moons in the cardinal air sign of Libra almost always delivers us a unique opportunity to clean our slates and begin anew when it comes to matters of partnerships, justice, and even legal issues. While this new moon inspires us to seek balance as we revitalize these areas of our lives, some frustrating planetary aspects are taking place between the sun and moon, Mars retrograde, and the cluster of planets that are forming the current Capricorn stellium. This cosmic clash could pull us away from Libra's peace-loving vibe and activate conflicts, resentment, and fear.

But we're not doomed — this new moon still serves as a high point within an otherwise astrologically-stressful month. Channel Libra season's energy by balancing out your aggressive inner-fighter with a healthy scoop of fairness and diplomacy. And if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs least affected by the October 2020 new moon, then do your best to make the most of it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This new moon delivers a much-needed opportunity to clean up your calendar and revamp your daily routine with the ultimate goal of balance. Harmonizing your time between work, home, and play is important, Taurus, and if you slow down and do some inner-reflection under this lunation, you'll be able to find a happy medium between these competing areas of your life. While you might find it easy to get carried away with long-term plans, focus on the more mundane aspects of your schedule — because making positive changes on a small scale can ultimately help create a solid foundation for much loftier large-scale endeavors down the road.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may have some burdensome responsibilities lurking beneath the surface, or some unspoken drama in your social group that's causing you frustration, Gemini. Instead of letting your deep-seated fears or silly outside dramas pull you down, focus your mental energy into a creative passion project that can show off your inner artist and bring out your fun-loving playful side. Make time for a hobby that's been making your extracurricular time more enjoyable, say yes to a virtual date with a new cutie who swiped right, or express yourself through creativity — anything that brings more pleasure to your new moon weekend is good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

While you may find yourself burdened with financial responsibilities or struggles in the self-esteem department, you'll likely be able to find some new moon solace by embracing your role within a group — whether that's within your crew of close friends or your community at large. Leaning on friendships and strengthening your collaborative bonds will spark inspiration, encourage you to take bolder actions on social issues, and make your efforts feel overall worthwhile. You're an independent spirit by nature, Sagittarius, but this lunation helps you see that there's power in collective energy, so start building some bridges.