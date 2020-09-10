These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Ambitious Under September's New Moon

Virgo season energy helps us transition out of the summer and into the autumn months, and the September 2020 new moon on September 17 is the perfect opportunity get serious about your plans and clean up your act as you move into the last quarter of the year. This luminary will inspire us to get out our cosmic magnifying glass and take a closer look at the minute details of our lives so we can fine-tune things — and that analytical edge can bring an intensity to our new moon ambitions. However, for the zodiac signs least affected by the September 2020 new moon, this can be a gentle chance at a new beginning that puts them in control and makes them more adaptable.

Because the new moon takes place in earth sign Virgo's territory, we'll shift our focus onto matters of our wellness, service to others, and we'll closely examine the nuts n' bolts of our plans to ensure they'll be able to run smoothly and hold up in the long-term. No matter what new endeavor you choose to focus your new moon magic on this month, you'll want to pay close attention to every detail before taking the plunge — as Virgo energy excels at combing through the fine print with a perfectionist's eye and simply won't be satisfied with second best.

The planet of hard work, Saturn, is also making a positive trine aspect to this lunation, which is inspiring us to combine the Virgo moon's natural knack for organization with Saturn's disciplinary edge. This means that any projects or endeavors we begin building toward now have potential to serve us in the long-run, as this luminary can offer us some added adaptability, willingness to work hard, and attention to detail — so long as we're willing to focus our energy.

Get ready for a fresh start that could help your goals sprout some serious roots — and if you're one of the zodiac signs the September 2020 new moon will affect the least, know that you'll be able to work with this energy with ease.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The energy of this new moon for you is on the introspective side, Gemini, as it lights up the private home and family section of your chart. This lunation gives you a chance to revitalize the energy of your living space and put down some fresh roots — or, if you want to get a little deeper, a chance to start untangling some of the roots you grew in the past. Now's a great time to examine the reasons why you developed the coping mechanisms and patterns that you have through your life. Old habits die hard, of course, but this new moon gives you the drive and focus you need to give yourself a re-do. Of course, if you're not called to do a deep internal search, it's also a great time to give your home a physical purge and Marie Kondo the whole place.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Don't be surprised if your usual social self is feeling more inclined to stay in and snooze under this luminary, Libra. The new moon is offering you an opportunity to do some deep subconscious growth and healing, so don't rush to book yourself with plans when really you should be doing a guided meditation. Prioritize some healing time to relax, get in touch with your dreams, and give your higher self a little room to grow. You naturally seek balance and perspective from others, but this luminary asks you to instead turn your focus inward and find the answers within yourself — as these are answers that other people simply can't give you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's easy for you to engage with your community and social group, but it can be more challenging to get intimate and open up within more vulnerable relationships — and that's exactly what this new moon is asking you to do, Aquarius. This luminary is offering you a new beginning when it comes to the more private aspects of your life and relationships, so don't shy away from being authentic and opening up with those closest to you. Releasing these inner feelings may feel like opening Pandora's box, but once you do it, it'll feel like a massive weight off your shoulders. Make it rule that you won't hold anything in or allow anyone to cross your personal boundaries.