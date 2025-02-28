Your Tarot Reading For Friday, February 28

Today’s tarot pull has revealed the Ace of Pentacles, aka the card of new beginnings. It’s a fun one to see if you’ve been in a slump, if you just went through a bummer of a breakup, or if you’re bored at work and need something, anything, to boost your will to go on. Rest assured, some sparkly energy is coming your way, and it’ll have you seeing the next 24 hours with fresh eyes.

The Ace of Pentacles represents new opportunities, the power of manifestation, and sense of abundance and prosperity. As a pentacle, it also hints at security and stability when it comes to your finances and overall well-being. It’s the perfect card to finish out the month, as well as a great way to kick off a fun weekend.

If you just went through a split — or finally kicked a “bad texter” to the curb — the Ace of Pentacles suggests you’ll feel a rush of excitement soon. Instead of grieving your relationship, you’ll fully focus on what’s coming next. Will you enter your single era and relish your own company? Will you meet someone new? With this card in the mix, anything’s possible.

The Ace of Pentacles is also a clear sign from the universe that you need to get outside and have more fun, if only to see who you’ll meet or where the wind might take you. This is your cue to go on a side quest, plan a weekend getaway, or meet your besties for a whirlwind evening out on the town. Fire up the group chat — stat.

Take this card as an instruction to say yes, especially when it comes to material things. This could come in the form of an investment opportunity, a project at work that puts you on the promotion track, or being diligent about using your budgeting app. If you feel a tug of doubt holding you back, this card could be the nudge you need to go for it. The financial payoff will be well worth the effort.

Today’s also a great day to manifest, especially since every planet is coming into alignment in what’s been dubbed the “parade of planets.” This rare and powerful celestial event follows the new moon in Pisces that happened yesterday, meaning it’s the perfect time to whisper your dreams to the universe, charge your crystals, and see what comes your way.

