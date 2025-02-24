Just as February comes to an end, the moon’s monthly cycle will renew itself, as a powerful new moon rises on February 27. This lunation takes place in dreamy and transcendental Pisces, and it’s also the last new moon of the astrological year — as Pisces is considered the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac. It also happens to be the last lunation to work with before the chaos of eclipse season begins, which gives its spiritual meaning an added significance.

New moons are the emergent phase of the monthly lunar cycle, signifying a meeting point between the sun and moon as well as a fresh lunar journey through the zodiac. That’s why symbolically, new moons are often used for manifestation purposes, as their energy supports intention-setting, embarking on new adventures, and beginnings of all sorts. With the luminaries coming together in mutable water sign Pisces during February’s new moon, all members of the zodiac are being plunged deep into their inner worlds, blending facts with feelings and putting intuition at the forefront.

The lunar cycle that begins with February’s new moon will carry everyone into the upcoming eclipse season portal, making this lunation your last solid chance to do moon spells or manifestation rituals until April. Whether you’re tuning into the cosmic energy with lunar magic or enjoying the astrological vibes from a distance, knowing the spiritual meaning of the Feb. 27 new moon will help you thrive.

Milan Markovic/E+/Getty Images

The New Moon’s Spiritual Meaning

February’s new moon brings a mystical fresh start for all zodiac signs, but it’s also the last new moon of the astrological year as well as the last lunation before eclipse season begins. Thus it serves as a sort of cosmic portal between worlds, blurring the line between endings and beginnings and highlighting the symbiotic relationship between these two seemingly opposing energies. The spiritual meaning of this new moon is about embracing the inevitable ebb-and-flow of all energetic cycles, as well as surrendering to life’s natural transitions to transcend toward something unimaginably new and exciting.

The astrology of this new moon only enhances its symbolism. In addition to the Pisces-ruled union of the sun and moon that’ll be forging this lunation, this water sign is also housing an additional bevy of celestial bodies — including responsible Saturn, intellectual Mercury, numinous Neptune, and the fate-wielding North Node of Destiny. This kind of cosmic cluster is called a stellium in astrology, and it indicates an influx of energy being filtered through whatever sign of the zodiac the planets are gathered in. In this case, the mystic and mutable vibes of Pisces dominate the new moon scene, emphasizing this sign’s ever-ethereal and go-with-flow nature.

themacx/E+/Getty Images

February’s new moon will also be squaring off with abundance-bringer Jupiter, and while squares tend to be tougher aspects, this lucky planet is much more likely to bring excitement than difficulty in this case. Jupiter is Pisces’ traditional cosmic ruler, making its influence over this lunation both potent and pleasant. It brings a boundless and beautiful sense of depth to everyone’s feelings. It may even heighten your psychic abilities, allowing you to tap into your more sensitive side for knowledge, wisdom, and spiritual magic. Just as every new beginning requires you to say goodbye to something, every door that closes also leads you toward one that’s freshly opened — and the spiritual meaning of this new moon is about accepting this energy balance and working it to your advantage.

How To Work With The New Moon

If you’re interested in manifesting with the moon cycle or doing lunar rituals, this is one of the best new moons of the year to work with. Even those who are less inclined to witchy ways might want to partake in the magic. This is partially because Pisces is such a naturally spiritual and intuitive sign, so it lends itself to mystical practices. And with so many planets clustered together in these dreamy zodiacal waters, expect to feel instinctively in tune with your own psychic and otherworldly powers. It’s a great time to make a magic moon elixir by setting out a jar of water to charge under the stars on the night of the new moon or plan another Pisces-inspired manifestation ritual.

February’s new moon is the last opportunity to focus on setting intentions until April’s lunar reset.

The magic-friendly energy is amplified by this new moon’s proximity to eclipse season, which begins with the lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 14. Manifesting during eclipse season is warned against by many astrologers, as the energy of these supercharged lunations is considered much too chaotic to try to wield for personal manifestation practices. With that in mind, February’s new moon is the last opportunity to focus on setting intentions until April’s lunar reset. Pisces’ ethereal energy puts you in touch with all things intangible, blending the real world with fantasy and giving your most imaginative manifestations even more power — so take advantage of this lucky lunar vibe and make some magic happen.