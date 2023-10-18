Each Zodiac Sign’s Favorite Thing About Being Single

Getting over a breakup is never easy. The tears, the late-night texts, the heartbreak — it’s a lot to deal with. Over time, though, the pain eventually starts to subside. Until one day, out of nowhere, you’re suddenly over your ex, and finally ready to embrace the single life.

Our zodiac signs can tell us a lot about ourselves, including how we choose to act when we’re single. So if you’re looking for the light at the end of the breakup tunnel, it’s time to consult your birth chart to determine the best part of being single based on your sign.

There’s so much to enjoy about being single. From meeting new people to the no-strings-attached hookups, being un-partnered definitely has its perks. That said, everyone chooses to take advantage of their single status differently, and according to astrologer Stina Garbis, how they act may be a direct reflection of their zodiac sign.

For example, the signs who value community and relationships the most will likely spend their post-breakup free time surrounded by friends and family. The placements who enjoy meeting new people, on the other hand, won’t hesitate to jump back into the dating pool, while other signs will use their single status to treat themselves to some much-needed alone time.

Ahead, Garbis shares all the ways the zodiac signs celebrate their singlehood.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries are natural initiators. They’re not afraid to strike up a conversation at the bar, and they definitely won’t shy away from asking for your number, either. In fact, according to Garbis, an Aries may entertain up to 10 (!) suitors at a time via text while they’re single. So if you’re having a hard time getting in touch with the fire sign, there’s a good chance they sent so many flirty texts then they forgot to charge their phone.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Rockaa/E+/Getty Images Single Taureans like to use their free time to chill at home, watch movies, and enjoy some good old-fashioned comfort food, per Garbis. Yes, the stable earth sign loves being in a relationship, but they also recognize that alone time helps keep them grounded, especially after a tough breakup. “If it means they don’t have to do their hair, apply makeup, or dress up, and they can just hang out and chill and be who they are, they are the happier for it,” says the expert.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21) skynesher/E+/Getty Images According to Garbis, the best part about being single for Geminis is, well, dating. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Geminis love to talk, so meeting new people is always a thrill for the air sign. “This is a sign that might run through quite a few dates,” Garbis tells Bustle. “[Single Geminis] could have quite a few flings under their belt.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Thai Liang Lim/E+/Getty Images There’s nothing that Cancers value more than family, which is why the water sign tends to spend a lot more time with their loved ones after a split. “They might be okay with being single for a while if it means that they can hang out with the fam, or even more so, live at home,” says Garbis.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Marco VDM/E+/Getty Images Leos love living the single life because it means they’re free to go on all kinds of exciting dates. From visiting the theater to dining out at expensive restaurants, a Leo will say yes to just about anything if it makes for a fun adventure and an even better story.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images Just like their fellow earth sign Taurus, single Virgos love to spend their free time at home. Unlike Taurus, however, the mutable sign prefers to unwind with books, yoga, and meditative practices as a way to find their center and reconnect with themselves. “[Virgos] can sometimes be picky with their partners and may want to wait until the right person comes around until they get serious, and so they are happy to do their own thing and wait for the perfect one before they settle down,” Garbis explains.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Cavan Images / Edith Drentwett/Cavan/Getty Images According to Garbis, Libras know the best part about being single is all the free food they get to have on their many dates. Libras love to be adored, and an easy way to make the air sign feel appreciated is through gifts, per the expert. “I always say, ‘Diamonds are a girl's best friend or at least Libra’s best friend,’ and in this case, if they break up, they won’t give them back,” Garbis tells Bustle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) urbazon/E+/Getty Images For sensual Scorpios, being single means satisfying their intense sexual desires. According to Garbis, swinging and attending sex parties are just some of the ways the kinky sign gets its “urges out” before they start dating again.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Sagittarians have a hard time settling down, which means they have the most fun when they’re hooking up with a roster of people. Flirty flings, friends with benefits, and one-night stands are just some of the ways the fire sign enjoys the single life, per Garbis.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) urbazon/E+/Getty Images Once a Capricorn sets their mind to something, they do whatever it takes to get it done. Being single affords Caps the time they need to accomplish their financial, career, and personal goals, as they prefer to achieve things on their own and rely on themselves to make their dreams come true.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) andreswd/E+/Getty Images As a sign that values community, friendship means a lot to Aquarians. That’s why, when they’re single, they choose to spend a lot more time with their besties. That said, this can often lead to a friends-with-benefits situation for the air sign, per Garbis.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) damircudic/E+/Getty Images Pisces don’t enjoy being single very much TBH, but if there’s one good thing about being un-partnered, it’s that they have the freedom to romanticize their next relationship as much as they want. As the dreamers of the zodiac, you can often find a Pisces with their head in the clouds. When single, the water sign can spend hours imagining what their future beau will look like, how they’ll meet, where they’ll have their first date, and, of course, when they’ll get married.

