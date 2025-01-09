Your Tarot Reading For Thursday, January 9

Today’s tarot card is the Knight of Wands. Just like the triumphant knight on a rearing horse, you’re thriving. You’re confident, adventurous, motivated, energetic — and maybe even a little bit rebellious. (Smirk emoji.)

When this card appears in a tarot reading, it’s an immediate sign that you’re going to have a good day. It’s possible you woke up before your alarm and felt ready to take on the morning, even before you had a sip of coffee. And from there, things only get rosier. You leave the house with a skip in your step, feel compelled to wave to your neighbors, and even text your friends back instead of leaving them on read. (That’s how you know you’re in a good mood.)

This theme will follow you for the next 24 hours as you continue to radiate positive energy. A literal reading of this card points to the start of an adventure, which is why you might also feel inspired to book your first trip of 2025 or go on a side quest after work. But there are several other ways to view the Knight of Wands — and they’re all equally great.

The appearance of this card suggests it’s a good time to start a new project. Instead of dipping a toe in, jump in with both feet. Do you want a side hustle? Have you been yearning to make art? Sign up for a class, buy all the supplies, and throw your heart into this new pursuit.

This level of devotion could be the key to finally making progress on a dream. You’ll have the confidence, enthusiasm, and drive to get started, and this is also where the rebelliousness of the Knight of Wands kicks in. You won’t feel held back by doubt or fear today — and you’ll also have some choice words for anyone who tries to bring you down.

If there aren’t any passions that immediately spring to mind, the Knight of Wands is a reminder to find something to get excited about. It could be anything! Go wild. Maybe this is your year to go on a solo vacation or to start dating just for fun. If there’s a frivolous hobby you’ve been meaning to try, seize the day. It’s what the Knight of Wands wants you to do.