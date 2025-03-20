Your Tarot Reading For Thursday, March 20

Today’s tarot reading delivers the Ten of Cups. This colorful card represents harmony, happiness, and emotional stability, as well as a sense of contentment at home. It’s the perfect one to see on the spring equinox, which already brings with it a refreshing, renewing energy.

Add it all up and you’re in for quite a nice day. Not only are you likely to feel relieved that it’s the official start of spring — this winter has been long, to say the least — but there’s also something in the air that’ll have you smiling.

For some, it could be an extra nice day with a partner. The 10 of Cups points to happiness in romantic relationships (as it’s depicted by a couple celebrating and dancing under a rainbow). Don’t be surprised if you feel compelled to do something equally cheesy, like making breakfast in bed or putting on your favorite playlist and grooving in the kitchen. If it feels like a rom-com, go for it.

Regardless of your relationship status, you’ll feel as if all is well with the world today. Even if there are things you should be worrying about, you’ll be able to look on the bright side — that is, at least for the next 24 hours. (Check back in tomorrow for what’s in store.)

Your positivity could be related to something simple, like how the cafe made your iced coffee perfectly, or something bigger, like when you sit back randomly at 2 p.m. and suddenly recognize how far you’ve come in life. This is what the 10 of Cups is all about.

In a tarot reading, the cups suit represents your emotions. To have 10 of them accompanying this joyful artwork means you’ll be feeling pretty abundant when it comes to peace, joy, and happiness.

But if that isn’t your vibe today, that’s OK, too. Take this card as a sign to quickly list three things you’re grateful for. (It sounds dumb, but gratitude really does work.) If this message continues to bum you out — especially if the sun is shining, people are going on dates, and it’s kind of got you on edge— let it be a reminder that your happiness doesn’t have to come from others. While the 10 of Cups does hint at emotional fulfillment from relationships, there are so many other ways to interpret it.

You can get the same feeling from hanging out with your dog, from taking yourself on a solo date, or from appreciating how at home you feel in your apartment. To embrace this card, look around and find something to appreciate — and have a sweet start to spring.

For more, check out your horoscope.