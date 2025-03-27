Your Tarot Reading For Thursday, March 27

Today’s card is the Five of Swords. It points to unsavory things like conflict, defeat, selfishness, and the desire to win at all costs. Yikes!

When this card pops up in a tarot reading, it’s a reminder to keep things above board. Even if you would never intentionally start an argument or steal someone’s idea, be on the lookout for a subtle, tingling desire to do so throughout the next 24 hours.

For a simple example, imagine you overhear someone’s joke and then repeat it louder and get the credit when everyone laughs. This social faux pas is common, and it might feel good in the moment, but it’s also a sort of hollow victory. It might also fill you with guilt when you realize what happened hours later, likely as you’re climbing into bed. There are so many different ways this type of situation could unfold, so keep your eyes peeled — and avoid them at all costs.

The opposite might also happen in reverse at some point today. Maybe a fellow artist will try to copy one of your designs or someone at work will talk over you in a meeting. If you sense something fishy going on, don’t be afraid to speak up. Today’s all about doing what’s right, especially in the moments when it’s so easy to do wrong.

The Five of Swords suggests these types of hiccups will follow you throughout the day, but it can also be a sign that everyone around you will be on edge. Watch out for cranky roommates, sour significant others, and people who seem to want to fight for no reason.

It’s possible you’ll find yourself in the middle of an argument that’s clearly going in circles. Instead of getting sucked into the chaos, choose your words wisely and get out quickly. Even if you really want to prove your point or get back at someone, it’s likely not worth it.

To counteract this card’s weird energy, look for ways to work with others, as well as moments where you can build someone up. Keep a positive attitude and make sure everyone around you gets credit for their efforts.

