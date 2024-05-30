Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, May 30

Your experience in overcoming hardships enables you to share unique advice others want to hear. Rise up as an empowered leader while fiery Mars is still tied up with asteroid Chiron in Aries.

Pluto retrograde in Aquarius lends a hand to social butterfly Jupiter in Gemini. This transformative alignment generates powerful, introspective energy, which you will feel over the next few weeks. Pay attention to the deep, philosophical thoughts which you will feel over the next few weeks.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you cannot share your opinions without fearing judgment from your friends, it's time to reconsider who is in your social circle. How much do you have in common with the people around you?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ideas around making more money are rushing in. This is the perfect time to brainstorm how you can take things to the next level in your career. Pull together a realistic plan.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Think deeply about your morals, belief system, and the life experiences that shaped them. You will have a clearer understanding of the opinions that are your own, and those that you have absorbed from your surroundings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may not realize how singlemindedness prevents you from acknowledging other perspectives — but others can see it. Take cues from your surroundings. If people tell you that you’re too closed off, be willing to listen.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Look within yourself to expand your awareness of the people you attract. Demanding too much independence from lovers and friends will rob you of opportunities to share deep, long-term, ride-or-die relationships.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your ability to take orders and meet expectations is causing you to stand out — in a good way. Maintain your sparkling reputation by preventing others from crossing your boundaries.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your passions and beliefs are evolving. Don’t be surprised if you fall down the rabbit hole of researching your latest obsession. Follow your heart, but don’t be too quick to sign up for a course or book a vacation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Unrealized fears are surfacing, pointing you toward rebuilding trust and repairing your fractured familial relationships. Be open to exploring your emotional depth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Heart-to-hearts with a dear friend or partner will help you realize what you need in a committed relationship. Prepare to receive advice that forces you to rewrite your old standards and expectations.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your health is a priority; don’t sacrifice it to achieve more at work. Flex your creative muscles and you’ll identify new ways to boost your income.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Think about the person you are becoming and whether you are satisfied with the direction of your life. Influence change by taking on a new passion project or saying yes to a surprising invitation for a date.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Shedding light on your lingering feelings toward past circumstances may be helpful and healing. But be careful of when you choose to open Pandora’s box.

Find your horoscope on Bustle every Monday through Friday. Want more?

Your May horoscope

What May has in store for your love life

May’s astrological forecast